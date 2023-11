The Khelo India Youth Games 2024 will commence on January 19 and will be held in four cities of Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Trichy. The participation of over 5,000 athletes is expected, and the competition will extend until January 31. The Khelo India Youth Games 2024 will be centered in the state of Tamil Nadu and will mark the sixth edition of the flagship event, continuing to receive support from the Government of India.

The structure of this initiative, named Khelo India, has maintained its spirit since its inception, aiming to promote sports at the grassroots levels in the country. Through such well-established projects, where the level of athletes is very high, the discovery of young talent is achieved, which will later continue to progress. More than 5,000 athletes from across the country will participate in the Olympic, non-Olympic, and indigenous games in KIYG 2024, making it a special competition. For the first time in this 2024 edition, a martial arts discipline has been included as an exhibition sport: Silambam, a form of Indian martial arts. The Khelo India Youth Games 2024 will be held in four cities: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Trichy.

There will be a renewed enjoyment of some of the spectacular indigenous disciplines. ©

The age cutoff is 18, and the format under which the competitions will be held is a team championship, where medals earned by individual athletes or teams contribute to the overall medals tally of their respective state or union territory (UT). Upon the conclusion of the event, the state or UT with the highest count of gold medals is declared the winner. Last year, the KIYG 2023 took place in eight cities in Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi, with over 5,000 athletes competing, representing the 36 states and territories of India.

A total of 973 medals were awarded across 27 sports. The host state of Madhya Pradesh had the largest contingent, with around 500 athletes. Only two states, defending champions Maharashtra and Haryana, have won the titles of the Khelo India Youth Games so far. Haryana topped the medals table in the inaugural edition in 2018, then known as the Khelo India School Games. Maharashtra secured the KIYG title in 2019 and 2020 before Haryana regained the title in 2022. Maharashtra won the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 title with 56 gold medals, 55 silvers, and 50 bronzes. Haryana finished second with 41 golds, 32 silvers, and 55 bronzes