Two time Olympic champion Lukas Krpalek (+100 kg) from Czech Republic is heading to Japan, but his participation in the Tokyo Grand Slam 2023 is still under question.

Krpalek won Austrian Bundesliga Final Four during the weekend with Galaxy Judo Tigers though he was in action only during the semifinals. The coach of the Tigers Thomas Haasmann decided to use another two legionaries in the final battle for tactical reasons.

“The final was just as close as last year. I think we deserved to win. I always enjoy it, I like being at Galaxy, it’s not too far for me to travel to Austria. Of course I would have liked to fight more often, including in the final, but I understand Thomas, for tactical reasons he used the two other legionnaires against UJZ Mühlviertel – that was 100 percent right (as only two foreign players are allowed per team per round). I enjoyed the day and it was exciting right up to the last fight. The atmosphere here in Gmunden is really good,”Krpalek told the EJU.

Krpalek’s name is listed in the participants of Tokyo Grand Slam 2023 in IJU’s website, but is is not sure if he will take part in the competition.

“I’ll be in Tokyo from Monday, but I won’t decide whether I’ll actually compete in the Grand Slam until the middle of the week. That depends on how I feel in training. I’ll definitely stay for a fortnight and train a lot”.

Krpalek is seriously preparing for Paris 2024, where he can become a three time Olympic champion. He will start his preparation for the Olympic year in Austrian Mittersill from January 8. “The training camp is traditionally very well organised. It’s perfect for my start to the (Olympic) preparations”, tells Krpalek.