Hangzhou, China, will host the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2023 from December 13 to 17, 2023, with a total prize pool of $2.5 million at stake, the highest prize of all tournaments worldwide. After the conclusion of the Li-Ning China Masters this past weekend, those chosen to make the leap to the Finals were established.

There are eight qualifying spots in each of the five categories, with a maximum of two players per Member Association and a spot reserved for the current world champion. Korea's world champion, An Se Young, had an exceptional season with eight titles in the HSBC BWF World Tour out of 10 finals, securing 119,890 points for the first place. Olympic champion and local hero in Hangzhou, Chen Yu Fei, finished second.

They will be at the event in just two weeks. However, the third qualifier, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, remains in doubt due to injury. Kim Ga Eun from Korea is next in line, with her semifinal in the LI-NING China Masters 2023 boosting her to 70,650 points and ninth place overall. Kodai Naraoka's 11,000 points from his victory at the LI-NING China Masters 2023 led him to top the HSBC Race To Finals rankings in the men's singles category with 89,520 points.

Top 8 Women's singles. © BWF

Denmark's Anders Antonsen was the last player to qualify, awaiting the result of the all-Japanese final between Naraoka and Kenta Nishimoto in Shenzhen to determine his fate. It wasn't a surprise, but certainly something noteworthy that places the Dane among the best players. Nishimoto's runner-up finish gave him a total of 77,570 points, falling just short of Antonsen's 78,110. Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan claimed the top spot in doubles despite participating in only 12 HSBC BWF World Tour tournaments. The world champions accumulated 101,340 points thanks to five titles in seven finals.

Top men's Singles. © BWF

Their young compatriots Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning, in their first season in the HSBC BWF World Tour, qualified in fifth place with 89,000 points. China's Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang vaulted into first place in the HSBC Race To Finals rankings on the back of their thrilling final win at the Li-Ning China Masters 2023. World champions Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae of Korea qualified in third place.

Top womwn's dobles. © BWF

Hong Kong China's Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet and Chinese Taipei's Ye Hong Wei/Lee Chia Hsin were neck-and-neck before the LI-NING China Masters 2023. With Tang/Tse winning their second-round clash and going on to make the semifinals, they secured seventh place, ahead of Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei. Three pairs crossed 100,000 points – China's Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping and Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong, and world champions Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung. The draw will be held during the annual HSBC BWF World Tour Finals Gala Dinner on Monday, December 11. The winners of the BWF Player of the Year Awards will also be announced.