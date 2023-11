Shaikh Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, attended the Executive Board meeting of the Asian Paralympic Committee (AsPC), held in Riyadh from November 25 to 28, 2023, accompanied by Ali bin Mohammed Al Majid, the Secretary-General of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee.

The meeting agenda included discussions on several important issues, including Asian awards, Executive Board elections, future games, the 2024 budget, and the strategic plan for the Asian Paralympic Committee. This meeting aims to enhance cooperation and coordination among member countries of the Asian Paralympic Committee regarding Paralympic sports and their development in the Asian region.

The Asian Paralympic Committee is the body responsible for organizing and managing Paralympic Games in the Asian continent, working to promote participation and sports development for people with disabilities in the region. The regular General Assembly meetings of the Asian Paralympic Committee provide an opportunity to discuss important issues and make necessary decisions to support and develop Paralympic sports in Asia.