Sol2023: Tahiti fights for the second position with two golds on the first day of va'a

Tahiti concluded the seventh day of the Pacific Games Sol2023 with two golds on the first day of va'a and surpassed Australia in the battle for the second place by one gold. New Caledonia doubles their gold count.

Tahiti stood out by securing two gold medals on the first day of va'a at the Pacific Games Sol2023 on Monday, winning in the V1 and V12-500m races at the DC Park. In the women's V12-500m race, Tahiti led by a narrow margin, finishing in 2 minutes and 22 seconds. New Caledonia was just 4 seconds behind, taking the silver, and Fiji claimed the bronze by finishing 10 seconds later.





The other gold came in the men's V1-500m, with Tahiti's Taputu Temoana achieving the top prize with a record time of 2 minutes and 23 seconds. New Caledonia's Legras Maels took second place with 2 minutes and 29 seconds. Andre Tutaka George from the Cook Islands completed the podium.





In the men's V12-500m, the competition was fierce. New Caledonia crossed the finish line in 1 minute and 55 seconds, securing the gold. Wallis and Futuna were second to claim the silver, and although Papua New Guinea (PNG) fought for the bronze in a spectacular race, Tahiti managed to prevail by just one second, finishing in 2 minutes and 1 second.

The women’s V12-500m race was narrowly won by Tahiti. Photos: Brian Hagi, Pacific Games News Service





In the women's individual V1-500m category, Fiji's Elenoa Vateiti won the gold with a time of 2 minutes and 50 seconds, four seconds ahead of Samoa's Anne Cairns, who took silver. The bronze went to Ada Nabauer from Norfolk Island.





Speaking to the Pacific Games News Service, crowned women's champion Vateiti thanked God: "All glory and praise go back to God. Today's race was really challenging given the conditions in the outer lane, but thanks to His provision, I made it here."





Va'a will continue with its races on Tuesday, with events running until Thursday. The countries competing for medals include the Solomon Islands, Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, New Caledonia, Norfolk Island, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, and Tahiti.

PNG and Solomon Islands enjoyed opening day success at boxing. Photos: Paul Fefera, Pacific Games News Service





On the first day of boxing, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and host Solomon Islands dominated Monday's actions at the Friendship Hall, where the action will continue this afternoon from 1 pm. PNG won five out of the 23 preliminary matches played, followed by the Solomon Islands with four victories. Samoa won three, followed by New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, and Tonga with 2 victories each, while Tahiti, Nauru, and Niue won one match each out of the 23 contested in a day with a diverse distribution of successes in terms of nationalities.





In addition to boxing, the Friendship Hall in Honiara hosted netball actions. Cook Islands, Samoa, Fiji, and Tonga won in their debuts, with the defending champions (gold in Samoa 2019) Cook Islands standing out as they defeated Vanuatu by 84-13. In the women's category, Tonga excelled by beating Niue 90-17 in the opening match and then defeating Papua New Guinea 62-54.

Samoa enjoyed a big win on day one. Photos: Paul Fefera, Pacific Games News Service





This evening (7:35 local time), a new champion will be crowned in the 100 meters race after the withdrawal of the reigning champion Banuve Tabakaucoro. The finals at the National Stadium in Honiara will see 9 finalists vying for glory after passing through the preliminary rounds and yesterday's 3 semifinals. The favorite, Jeremy Dodson (Samoa), last silver medalist in Samoa 2019, suffered an injury that ruled him out of the grand final for glory in the Solomon Islands.





In another discipline within the exciting athletics, Karo Iga (PNG) took the pole position in the men's decathlon at the National Stadium in Honiara this Monday. He won the first test (100m sprint) in 10.93 seconds, as well as the second test (long jump) with a best jump of 6.83 meters. In the fourth test, high jump, he broke the Pacific Games record (previously 1.91m) by jumping 1.94m to win, and he also won the 400m sprint in 49.72 seconds. The only test he did not win was the shot put, a test won by Timona Poareu (12.06m) from Tahiti.

The decathlon resumes at 11 a.m. on Tuesday with the remaining five tests: 110m hurdles, 2kg discus, pole vault, 800g javelin, and the 1,500m race.

PNG’s Karo Iga won four of the five decathlon events on day one. Photos: Micah Alvince, Pacific Games News Service





Tomorrow, there will be highlighted actions, including the conclusion of the women's heptathlon and men's decathlon, women's 100 meters, men's 100 meters, men's 100-meter walk, men's and women's wheelchair 100 meters, as well as the 400 meters for men and women on the track, and men's pole vault and women's hammer throw.





In addition to the continuation of athletics, taekwondo will kick off, with fights in the women's weight classes at Maranatha Hall starting at 8 a.m. Fights in the men's weight classes will begin on Wednesday, but day 8 (Tuesday) will see many medals and action in both individual and team female fights.





There will also be actions in touch rugby with fast-paced action seeking medals at DC Park. In the same venue, va'a and kayak will be the stars of the show on the water again, and sailing will continue to bring excitement to the waters. The events run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., depending on wind conditions.





Football returns with the semifinals in the men's competition. New Caledonia will face Vanuatu at 12 p.m. in Lawson Tama, followed by Fiji vs. Solomon Islands at 3 p.m. In the women's competition, Tahiti will face Vanuatu at 4 p.m., followed by Solomon Islands vs. Tonga at 7 p.m. in the playoff matches at the SIFF Academy.





Tennis continues with more action in the individual and doubles events at the National Tennis Centre starting at 9 a.m., among many highlighted disciplines participating in the 2023 Pacific Games