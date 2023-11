The eighth 'Asia Winter Baseball League' (AWBL) got underway on 25 November. The three-week tournament features six teams from the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL), the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CPBL), Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) and the Japan Amateur Baseball Association (JABA).

The NPB will again send two teams (NPB Red and White) to the 2023 edition, and the JABA will also send a team. Both the CPBL and the Chinese Taipei Reserve are back in the picture as the league welcomes another CPBL expansion team, TSG Hawks, as the Hawks prepare for their inaugural season in the league

On the first day of the AWBL 2023, NPB Red defeated Chinese Taipei Reserve 8-1 in the first game, while TSG Hawks lost to JABA 4-9. On the opening night, 4,025 fans attended the CPBL vs. NPB White game, surpassing the previous attendance record of 2,143 set in 2017 for the CPBL vs. NPB East game. The CPBL vs. NPB White game ended in a 3-3 tie.

The AWBL games are played at the Tainan Municipal Stadium, Doulio Baseball Stadium and Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium while all the finals will be played at Doulio.

Each team will play 17 games during the regular season, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals and the winners playing for the title. The AWBL 2023 championship and third-place games are scheduled for Sunday, 17 December.

Chinese Taipei Reserve lost 8-1 to NPB Red. WBSC

Since its inception in 2012, the AWBL has been regarded as the cradle of Asia's future professional stars, showcasing the development of many of the game's top stars, including Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics MVP Tetsuto Yamada, WBC 2023 champion Yuhei Nakamura and NPB three-time home run leader Kazuma Okamoto, all of 'Samurai Japan'.

The AWBL was inaugurated in 2012 after being first proposed in 2006. The inaugural season consisted of four teams: CPBL Red and White, NPB, and the Dominican Republic, with Team NPB winning the first title.

In 2013, the CPBL fielded only one team but welcomed the addition of the team sent by title-winning KBO, while NPB and the Dominican Republic continued to send a team.

The league was suspended in 2014 but returned in 2015 with the addition of the Chinese Taipei reserve team and a team from the Confederation of European Baseball (CEB), without the participation of the Dominican Republic. Chinese Taipei defeated NPB in the final to become the first non-professional team to win the AWBL title.

The Asia Winter Baseball League is finally back. WBSC

In 2016, a record six teams joined the league as the NPB sent two teams for the first time in the league's history. In 2017, the JABA sent their squad to replace the Chinese Taipei's reserve team to maintain the six-team format.

In 2018, the Asia Winter League returned to a five-team format without the participation of the European team, and CPBL expansion team Weichuan Dragons joined the league as the sixth team in the 2019 edition. The Winter Ball seasons between 2020 and 2022 were cancelled due to Covid-19.



AWBL year by year: Number of teams and winners:

2012: 4 teams, NPB.

2013: 4 teams, KBO.

2014: No edition.

2015: 4 teams, Chinese Taipei Reserve.

2016: 6 teams, NPB West.

2017: 6 teams, NPB East.

2018: 5 teams, NPB East.

2019: 6 teams, JABA.

2020-2022: Cancelled due to pandemic.

2023: 6 teams.