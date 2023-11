David Villa and Paolo Maldini, both world champions and winners of the FIFA Club World Cup with Barcelona and Milan, respectively, were two of the stars in the pre-events held this past Sunday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where this year's edition will be held between December 12 and 22.

The two football stars shared anecdotes and their own memories of the tournament, recalling their experiences as past champions and sharing their expectations for this year's competition. They also took the time to test their skills with boys and girls in the roadshow's fun and interactive football challenges. There, they measured the skills of young talents.

Maldini with the official mascot for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™, the Sand Cat (Haddaf). © FIFA Club World Cup

Without a doubt, these two players, two of the best in their time, have great appeal. Villa, the top scorer in the history of the Spanish national team, a world champion in 2012, and one of the best forwards in the world, who won the Champions League with Barcelona on several occasions. Paolo Maldini, one of the references in the history of Italian football, captain of the 'azzurra' national team, and considered one of the best defenders in the history of football. They are part of the structure being built around the tour, which is in its second phase on the Jeddah Corniche, after three weeks in Al Balad, and aims to increase fan engagement before the tournament through activities, including the trophy exhibition and various entertainment activities that allow fans to have enjoyable experiences and participate in the festive atmosphere of Jeddah as it prepares to host this global event.

Villa and Maldini alongside the official mascot. © FIFA Club World Cup

"It is great to see how everything is building up for the Tournament. I was able to experience first-hand the passion and enthusiasm of fans here in Saudi Arabia, and I'm sure that the FIFA Club World Cup will be fantastic for fans and all taking part," commented Maldini.

"It is great being in Jeddah to promote the FIFA Club World Cup. It is an amazing competition, and I'm sure that Saudi Arabia will be up for the task of hosting, and we will see lots of passionate fans filling up the stadiums," said Villa, the player not only from Barcelona, with whom he won all the titles sharing the team with Lionel Messi, the greatest player of all time.

The FIFA Club World Cup™ is held annually with the participation of clubs that have won the major championships in continental federations, along with the representative of the host country. The tournament is known for its competitive and exciting atmosphere, providing fans of all ages the opportunity to witness some of the world's best football talents.

Paolo Maldini in Jeddah. © FIFA Club World Cup

The Kingdom is hosting the 20th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup™ at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium (Al Jawhara) and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Jeddah will host matches for the seven qualified clubs: Al-Ittihad (KSA – Host country champion), Manchester City (ENG - UEFA Champions League winner), Urawa Reds (JPN - AFC Champions League winner), Al-Ahly (EGY - CAF champions League winner), Auckland City (NZL - OFC Champions League winner), Club León (MEX - CONCACAF Champions League Winner), and Fluminense (BRA - Copa Libertadores winner).

It's worth noting that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and FIFA have announced the official mascot for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™, the Sand Cat (Haddaf), symbolizing the spirit of sportsmanship and the principle that football is for everyone, regardless of background or affiliations