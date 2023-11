The VII Parapan American Games in Santiago 2023 concluded with great success, featuring a total of 378 champions across 17 sports, 18 disciplines, and 31 competing countries. Brazil secured the win for the fifth time in Santiago 2023: The Grand Celebration of the Pan American Games Concludes with Brazil as five-time champion with 343 medals (156 golds), while the United States surpassed Colombia in the final standings to claim the third position.





Brazil was the undisputed leader from start to finish of the competition, without a doubt. They outperformed the United States (Olympic powerhouse and the winner in the last Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020, relegating the South American giant to the fourth position). Brazil excelled in para swimming, para athletics, and even in football (in both its modalities).

Pilar Jauregui of Peru plays against Maria Antunes of Brazil for the Women's Individual WH2 Finals category of the STGO 2023 Parapan American Games at the Olympic Training Center on November 26 in Santiago, Chile.(Foto de Felipe Poga/Parapanamericanos 2023 vía Photosport).

On the last day of the competition, they added a gold in para Badminton with Daniele de Souza, who secured the gold in the women's individual competition in the WH1 category by defeating the Peruvian Jacqueline Burgos 2-0 with a convincing double score of 21-13 in 25 minutes of play at the Olympic Training Center.

Renato Cano Brazil (Silver) Marcelo Conceicao Brazil (Gold) Victor Aragon Colombia (Bronze) in the Men's Individual category WH1 Final of the STGO 2023 Parapan American Games at the National Stadium Park Olympic Training Center on November 26 in Santiago, Chile.(Foto de Felipe Poga/Parapanamericanos 2023 vía Photosport)





Noteworthy performances included the gold by Brazilian Bianca Canovas Garcia, who completed the women's road race in the B category, reserved for tandems with blind and visually impaired runners accompanied by a non-disabled pilot, with a time of 2:06:36. Argentina took the silver, with María Agustina Cruceño, and the bronze went to her compatriot María José Quiroga. Brazil also dominated the women's race, H2-5 category, won by Jady Martins with a time of 1:32:42.





Other categories saw Argentina (Maximiliano Gomez in category B) and the United States with a triple podium in the men's road race, H3-5 category (handcycles for athletes with spinal cord injuries or amputations unable to use their legs for pedaling). Alfredo de los Santos with a time of 1:42:53, along with his compatriots Eric Pinney and Brandon Lyons, claimed all the medals. In the Mixed Road category, T1-2 (tricycles for cyclists whose disability affects their balance), the United States also won gold with Dennis Connors, finishing in 56:55, followed by Colombian Juan José Betancourt and Canadian Nathan Clement.

Para road cycling mixed T 1-2 final during the STGO 2023 Parapan American Games at the Isla de Maipo on November 26 in Santiago, Chile. (Foto de Diego Alvujar /Parapanamericanos 2023 vía Photosport)







These medals were crucial for the Americans to surpass the Colombians and finish second overall with 55 golds. Nevertheless, the South Americans achieved their coveted spot on the podium.





Despite the last 4 golds won by the Colombian para road cycling team in the final four races held in the roads and streets of Isla de Maipo, it was not enough. In the closing of Santiago 2023, Alejandro Perea (clocking 1:18:01 in the men's para cycling road race, C 1-3 category), Daniela Munevar (1:11:37) in the same category but in the women's event, and Paula Ossa Veloza (1:35:39) in the women's road race, C 4-5 category, secured victory for Colombia. Finally, in the men's C 4-5 category, Carlos Vargas from Colombia emerged victorious with a time of 1:48:58, bringing the well-organized VII Parapan American Games 2023 to a close. Goodbye Santiago, welcome Barranquilla 2027.

Para road cycling women’s H 2-5 final during the STGO 2023 Parapan American Games at the Isla de Maipo on November 26 in Santiago, Chile. (Foto de Diego Alvujar/Parapanamericanos 2023 vía Photosport)





The Closing Celebration:

Chile bid farewell to "The Grand Celebration of Inclusion" at the Bicentennial Park in Cerrillos with a grand celebration, bringing together athletes, volunteers, authorities, and Fiu to close these two weeks of competitions. This was how the Minister of Sports of the host country, Jaime Pizarro, described it. He was accompanied by Harold Mayne-Nicholls, the executive director of the Santiago 2023 Games, and the President of the Republic, Gabriel Boric. They praised the good organization and the efforts of the athletes represented by the flags of their countries in the closing ceremony.

#CierreJuegosParapanamericanos|👔🎤🗣️El Ministro del deporte, Jaime Pizarro, y el presidente del Comité Paralímpico de las Américas, Julio Cesar Ávila, pronuncian los discursos de cierre. pic.twitter.com/EO5KALhXX9 — Santiago 2023 (@santiago2023) November 27, 2023





In addition to the authorities of the Paralympic Committee, the event featured renowned artists from the nation west of the imposing Andes. Among them were Santaferia, Los Ramblers, Princesa Alba, Gepe, and Banda Conmoción, who created a festive and celebratory atmosphere for the attendees.





#CierreJuegosParapanamericanos|🎤🎶😎 Princesa Alba se suma al escenario con todo su estilo y desplante🔥 pic.twitter.com/LWhNE1mI8G — Santiago 2023 (@santiago2023) November 27, 2023