Egypt's Aly Abou Eleinen and Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam are the champions of the Hong Kong Football Club Open after beating men's third seed Eain Yow Ng and women's fourth seed Amina Orfi in the Bronze-level event.

Eleinen claimed his first PSA World Tour title after playing some superb squash to see off Eain Yow by an 11-6, 5-11, 11-7, 11-7. The world number 19 started brightly, finding his length and working his opponent's legs to take a one-game lead.

And although Eain Yow rallied to take the second game, the second-seeded Egyptian remained unfazed and played a methodical game.

Some of the brutal moves that the Malaysian had been forced to make earlier in the match began to catch up with him in the latter stages of the game, as Eleinen regained the lead and then sealed the victory after just over an hour of play.

"I feel incredible. I've put in a lot of work over the last year and a half and everything is starting to click right now. As I've been saying all week, it's so important to start well, find my length and get out in front. Taking advantage of the lively ball here is so important," he said after the match.

Aly Abou Eleinen won 3-1 in the final. PSA WORLD TOUR

World number 22 Subramaniam, who had already upset third seed Sabrina Sobhy and second seed Sarah-Jane Perry en route to the final, was once again in scintillating form as she ended the run of 16-year-old Amina Orfi to claim her 13th title on tour.

The Malaysian came out with an effective game plan right from the outset, using angles and height to take the pace out of Orfi, who found ways to succeed with her notorious power-hitting and superb length. But it was Subramaniam's sublime racket work that won the day, with the Malaysian claiming victory 11-9, 11-8, 11-5 in 39 minutes.

Speaking after the match, Subramaniam said: "I am really, really happy. I have been playing really well all week and I have been getting better with each match. I'm pretty emotional right now. After everything that happened last year, I want to celebrate and I want to scream sometimes. Deep down I'm just really proud of how far I've come and I just hope to keep going."

Sivasangari Subramaniam, far superior in the final. PSA WORLD TOUR

The next stop on the PSA World Tour is the TTI Milwaukee Hong Kong Squash Open 2023, a PSA World Tour Platinum event, which will take place at the Hong Kong Squash Centre from 27 November to 3 December. The event will be shown live on SQUASHTV.



Men's Final:

Aly Abou Eleinen (EGY, 2) beat Eain Yow Ng (MAS, 3) 3-1: 11-6, 5-11, 11-7, 11-7 (61 minutes).



Women's Final

Sivasangari Subramaniam (MAS, 7) beat Amina Orfi (EGY, 4) 3-0: 11-9, 11-8, 11-5 (39 minutes).