There were no surprises, and Pecco Bagnaia was crowned the MotoGP World Champion after winning the last race, the Valencia Grand Prix, and leaving no chance for his main title rival, the Spanish rider Jorge Martín, who took too many risks and crashed in the sixth lap while trying to catch up with Bagnaia, sending Marc Márquez to the ground in the process. Martín was eager and started the race with the intention of reducing the 14-point gap that separated him from Bagnaia in the standings. However, he faced the first scare in the third lap when he ran straight to avoid a fall, dropping to eighth place and losing many opportunities.

The Spanish rider didn't give up, but three laps later, he crashed, ending his dreams. By then, Bagnaia was almost unreachable, and without any pressure, he focused on trying to win the race. The Ducato rider fulfilled his task, just like last year, not faltering on the most important day. He also made history, as no one had repeated the top spot on the world podium with the number 1 on their bike since Marc Márquez and before that, Dohan. It was a tough challenge, but Martín dared to take it on. To earn fifteen more points than the Italian at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, he needed to win, and his rival had to finish no higher than sixth place—a difficult feat that the Spanish rider did not rule out.

Martin and Bagnaia. © Getty Imagges

Bagnaia took the lead after the start, where he began with the pole position after a penalty to Maverick. Martín pushed and took second place at the start. The two contenders for the World Championship were leading the race. The Spanish rider even touched Bagnaia in a turn, and both could have crashed. However, it wasn't until the third lap when Martín's attempt to overtake resulted in a straight run that nearly became definitive.

From there, he had to make a comeback, but he was in a hurry, too much, and that betrayed him. First, he fought with Maverick to try to climb back, but it was impossible. Then, in the fourth lap, it was over. Martín was in sixth place and touched the rear wheel of Márquez, sending him flying and himself into the gravel, ending all hopes of winning the title. Bagnaia was racing, oblivious to everything happening far behind him, knowing that if he maintained that pace, it didn't matter what the others did. After his rival's fall, there was no possible combination that could take away the title, so he could dream of finishing on a high note.

But the day was full of gifts, and the two KTM riders were determined to give more presents to the future world champion. First, Binder did it by going off the track. Then, Miller did it in the 19th lap, crashing in turn 11 while leading the race. From there to the finish line, eight laps in which Pecco enjoyed, and behind him, his two teammates, Di Giannantonio and Zarco, respected the Italian and simply joined the celebration.

There were many crashes; Pol Espargaró, Rins, Bastianini, Augusto Fernández, Bezzecchi, and the aforementioned Miller, Márquez, and Martín all went down. Martín entered his team's box crying tears that defined his defeat. Bagnaia and his Ducati won convincingly, demonstrating that the brand has completed a spectacular season, winning everything it could and competing in. Bagnaia adds his third title, the two in MotoGP and the one he won in Moto2 in 2018.

World Champinship MotoGP

1- Francesco Bagnaia 442

2- Jorge Martóin 428

3-Marco Bezzecchi 392