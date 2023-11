The ring was prepared for the women’s competition in 2023 IBA World Junior Championships in Mika Sport complex, Yerevan. 44 boxers from 7 weight categories stepped to the ring for their 1/8 round fights.

In one of the closest fights of the day Sila Bibolsynkyzy from Kazakhstan (48 kg) defeated Russia’s Sofia Maksiuta by split decision. Kazakhstan had 6 representatives on day 3, but only half of them were able to advance. Gaukhar Zarden (50 kg) and Aisha Sariyeva confidently won their fights. Another Kazakh boxer Ayazhan Yermek (57) lost her fight to Vini Vini from India bysplit decision, and Aiym Tankibayeva (46 kg) was outboxed by Maftuna Musuromova from Uzbekistan.

Sofia Maksiuta was the only Russian boxer who failed to advance to quarterfinals today. Snezhana Kuznetsova (50 kg) won her fight by unanimous decision, Diana Siktus (52 kg) won her fight defeating Georgia’s Nino Bekauri with a technical knockout, so did Vladislava Silina (54 kg) against Ireland’s Tegan Healy.

The other boxers to advance to the next round from day 3 were Patricia Petriman (Hungary, 46 kg), Anhelina Hizouskaya (Belarus, 46 kg), Pari Pari (India, 50 kg), Sara Nyogeri (hungary, 50 kg), Nisha Nisha (India, 52 kg), Antonina Hader (Poland, 52 kg), Amisha Kerketta (India, 54 kg), Zuzana Golebiewska (Poland, 54 kg), Cristina Peinado Garcia from (Spain, 54 kg), Jiae Kim (South Korea, 54 kg), Ouriana Kantzari (Greece, 57 kg), Sara Reka Varga (Hungary, 57 kg), MAriam Tchapodze (Georgia, 57 kg) and Laura Carla Broncea (Romania, 60 kg).

On the 4th day of the competition the boxers from the men’s 50, 54, 60 and 75 kg weight category will fight for their spot in the quarterfinals.