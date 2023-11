The Austrian Bundesliga’ Final Four tournament took place on November 25. Several judo stars were among the participants, as M&R Galaxy Judo Tigers from Vienna won their 10th anniversary title.

In the first semifinal battle The M&R Galaxy Judo Tigers didn’t face serious resistance from PSV Salzburg 12-2. Only Phillip Aust (73) was able to produce two points for Salzburg’s team. Two time olympic champion from Czech Republic Lukas Krpalek (+100 kg) brought two points to his team, so did Adam Borchashvili and Magomed Borchashvili.

In the next semifinal two Upper Austrian teams UJZ Mühlviertel and LZ Multikraft Wels met, and it was a narrow battle. The winner was decided only in the last fight between legionnaire Simeon Catharina (Netherlands) and Mathias Madsen (Denmark). The dane judoka lost their first bout with two Waza-ari, but took the revenge in the second one, defeating world N18 Catharina with Ippon in the golden score, and that victory was decisive, as the UJZ Mühlviertel advanced to the final.

Action from the final battle between Tigers and UJS Muhlviertel © Judo Austria

The main star Krpalek wasn’t used in the final, as only two legionnaires were allowed to participate in the battles, but it didn’t prevent Tigers to win their 10th title. They won the narrow battle 8-6, as legionnaires Tornike Tsjkadoea (Netherlands/-60), Karamat Huseynov (Azerbaijan/-66) and the young hopes Bernd Fasching (-81) and Movli Borchashvilli (+100) each won two fights.

“I am proud of this team and their 10th title in just 12 years.. The guys are great, from Lukas (Krpalek) to Bernd Fasching and Movli Borchashvilli. We deserved to win. But it was anything but child's play. We had to fight very hard”, told the team’s chairman and coach Thomas Haasmann to Judo Austria.