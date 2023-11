Santiago 2023. No gold medal for Brazil in the last day of para taekwondo

Brazil remains without a gold medal on the last day of the taekwondo tournament of 2023 Parapan American Games in Santiago.

During the first two days Brazilian athletes won 4 gold medals from 7. And they could add two more on the last day, as Debora Bezerra and Lucas Moraes reached the final of women’s and men’s super heavyweight categories, but both lost their final bouts.

Mexican Fernanda Vargas won the +65 kg weight category defeating Bezerra in a narrow battle 8-6 and claimed the second gold medal of Mexico in para taekwondo tournament.

“There is nothing that can compare to this feeling. Too happy and proud to give this victory to my country, and now I will try to add more qualification points to reach the Paralympic games”, said Vargas after her final bout.

Evan Medell from the USA was the strongest in the men's +80 kg weight category. He defeated Lucas Moraes in the final 10-0.

“It is the most important victory this year. Very happy to work hard and obtain results” told Medell after the bout.

One more gold medal went to Costa Rica, as Andrés Molina won the competition in men’s 80 kg weight category by defeating in the final bout Luis Nájera from Mexico 13-8.

Medalists of 80 kg weight category in para taekwondo © Photosport

The host country was unable to reach medal bouts in the first two days of competition, but they had their chances on the third day. Diego Carrillo (80kg) and Raúl Muñoz (+80 kg) were competing in the bronze medal bouts against Brazilians Claro Lopes and Pedro Paulo, but both lost their battles without any chances.

The second bronze medal in the men's 80 kg weight category went to Elliott Loonstra from Aruba who defeated Brazilia’s Joel Gomes 27-22. Brazil added one more bronze medal in the women's +65 kg weight category, when Camila Macedo defeated Peruvian Laura Pauntriano. The last bronze medal of the competition was claimed by Dominican Julio Figuereo.

Brazil topped the medal table at the end of the competition with 4 gold medals. Mexico won two, Peru, Argentina, USA and Costa Rica one gold medal.