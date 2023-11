Jess Fox enhances her legacy with her fifth selection as Athlete of the Year

Tokyo Olympics canoe slalom gold medallist, Jessica Fox OAM, and double world champion para-athlete Lauren Parker reaffirmed their place among the greatest NSW athletes of all time when they were named Athlete of the Year and Athlete of the Year with a Disability at the Rebel NSW Champions of Sport ceremony at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour.

It was a special night for the Fox family as Jessica's mother and coach, Myriam Fox-Jerusalmi, was named Coach of the Year for the first time. It was the fifth time Jess has been selected as Sport NSW's Athlete of the Year, having previously won the coveted title in 2013, 2017 and 2018 and was a joint winner with swimmer Cate Campbell in 2021.

Jessica became the K1 Slalom World Champion for the fourth time when she won the event at the 2023 ICF World Championships - her 10th career individual gold medal in canoe slalom. She also teamed up with her sister Noemie and Kate Eckhardt to win Australia's first ever World Championship gold medal in the women's kayak team event.

With one gold, one silver and two bronze medals from her three Olympic Games, 10 individual canoeing World Championship titles, four more team World Championship golds and 11 overall World Cup titles, Jessica is the world’s most decorated canoe slalom athlete of all time.

Jess Fox and her mom, Myriam Fox-Jerusalmi. REBEL NSW

At the forefront of these successes is Myriam Fox-Jerusalmi, a two-time Olympic champion and bronze medallist at the Games for her native France. A highly successful coach for over 25 years, Myriam was also honored by the International Olympic Committee last December when she received the IOC's Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lauren Parker joins wheelchair racer Kurt Fearnley as a four-time winners of the Athlete of the Year with a Disability Award - just one title behind five-time winner, wheelchair tennis great David Hall.

Lauren showed her dominance in both the long and short forms of para-triathlon, completing an undefeated international season that culminated in World Championship success in both World Triathlon and Ironman triathlon events.

Swimmer Tony Goodwin collected his second Masters Athlete of the Year Award, having previously won the title in 2017, after a spectacular year in which he set seven world records, nine Australian records and eight state records.

Lauren Jackson, after receiving her award. REBEL NSW

The Penrith Panthers Rugby League team also claimed back-to-back Team of the Year titles after defeating the Brisbane Broncos 26-24 in an epic NRL Grand Final.

Sydney Swans AFL midfielder Errol Gulden capped off a stellar 2023 season when he was named Young Athlete of the Year after being recognised as an All-Australian player for the first time and finishing fourth in the Brownlow Medal poll with 27 votes, including six Best on Ground performances.

The FIBA Women's Asia Cup earned Basketball NSW the Event of the Year title and NSW Goalball was named Organisation of the Year.

The all-conquering World Championship winning BC3 Boccia pairing of Daniel Michel/Ashlee Maddern (Ramp Operator) and Jamieson Leeson/Amanda Leeson (Ramp Operator) earned the Team of the Year with a Disability.

Netball umpire, Jemma Cook, was named Official of the Year after being appointed to the Netball World Cup and the 2023 Super Netball Grand Final, while Northern NSW Football's General Manager NSW Football Legacy, Annelise Rosnell, was named Administrator of the Year.

Arato Katsuda-Green, a tennis prodigy at the age of 12. INSTAGRAM

Visually impaired tennis player Arato Katsuda-Green, aged 12, was named Young Athlete of the Year with a Disability after being ranked number one ranked in the Australian men's blind and partially sighted singles B4 category and winning silver (doubles) and bronze (singles) medals in the adult division at the International Blind Sports Federation World Games in Birmingham last August.

The ceremony also saw seven-time World Surfing Champion, Layne Beachley, AO, become the 24th NSW athlete and the first surfer to be elevated to NSW Legend status.

Beachley is the first woman to win seven world championships and she added an eighth world title by becoming the first female winner of the WSL World Masters Championship.

John Forbes (sailing), Heather Garriock (football), Mathew Helm (diving), Brett Lee (cricket), and David Palmer, OAM (squash) were also inducted into the NSW Hall of Champions at the ceremony. The NSW Hall of Champions is located in the Quaycentre at Sydney Olympic Park.