Brazil ended the second day of the para taekwondo tournament with three gold medals in Parapan American Games 2023. If the first day of the competition in Santiago brought only one gold medal, the second day was way better. Three Brazilian para taekwondoins went through preliminaries without defeat and reached the finals.

Silvana Cardoso (57 kg) and Ana Silva (65 kg) booked their place in the finals of the women's competition. Their rivals for the gold medal bouts were representatives of Mexico. Cardoso was dominant in her final bout defeating Elisa Koyoma 38-1 and retained her title, Silva was stronger than Daniela Martinez.

Brazil's dominance in the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games seems to have no counterweight in any sport. Para taekwondo at least is no exception: on the first day of medals, after having won three of the six bronzes, Brazilian dominance in the finals was even greater, taking three of the four golds in dispute.

“It was not easy to get to Santiago, also was not easy to retain the title, but with desire, work and discipline the objectives can be achieved”, told Cardoso after her final bout.

Nathan Sodario won the competition in the men's 63 kg weight category, but it was not an easy victory. Dominican Geraldo Castro fought hard, but at the end the score was 18-16 for the Brazilian.

The other winner in the men's competition was Argentinian Juan Samorano (70 kg). In a narrow battle he defeated Cuban Mitchel Suárez 21-20.

"It was a very tough fight. Cuba has very good athletes, very tough physically. It was a difficult, tremendous final, and I am very proud of myself and what I achieved," said Samorano to the official website of the Games.

In addition, Brazil added 3 more bronze medals. Larissa Lopes claimed the third place in women’s 57 kg category, Leylianne Ramos was third in 65 kg category, and Carlos Coelho won his place on the podium in men’s 70 kg weight category.

Mexico added two bronze medals to their two silvers on the second day of the competitions. Ehecatl Cano (70 kg) and Jair Liborio (63 kg) came third in men’s competitions. One more bronze medal was added for Cuba by Marco Mayor who defeated Argentina’s Facundo Novik in the men's 63 kg weight category.