Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby (GBWR) has announced a three-year partnership with Allied Mobility, Europe's leading specialist in transport for people with reduced mobility. The Allied Mobility Wheelchair Rugby: Fours and Allied Mobility WR5s leagues aim to promote inclusivity and increase awareness of, and participation in, wheelchair rugby.

The three-year partnership represents a shared goal to increase participation and awareness, with the aim of enriching the lives of people with disabilities through sport. The partnership launches on 23 November 2023, just ahead of the Allied Mobility Wheelchair Rugby: Fours Premiership at Lilleshall on 25-26 November.

Allied Mobility is a market leader in transport solutions for people with reduced mobility. With over 40,000 wheelchair users and carers on its database, this new partnership will provide further opportunities to bring wheelchair rugby to a wider audience.

Allied Mobility designs and manufactures its own unique range of wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs). The company employs nearly 700 people across the UK and produces around 8,000 vehicles a year. Its portfolio includes wheelchair accessible cars for family use, taxis, and minibuses for schools and care homes. In the UK, Allied Mobility provides more than half of all new wheelchair accessible cars in partnership with the Motability scheme. Allied Mobility WAVs are also available in most European countries, through a network of specialist dealers.

The CEO of Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby, Jason Brisbane, expressed his excitement about the new sponsorship. "This partnership is based on a common goal of increasing awareness of, and participation in, wheelchair rugby. We're delighted to announce this partnership with Allied Mobility, which unites our shared goals and purpose of increasing accessibility and inclusivity for the disability community," he said.

The wheelchair rugby continues to grow. GBWR

Peter Facenna, Nanaging Director of Allied Mobility, commented: "We are excited to be working with GB Wheelchair Rugby. Sport provides a special opportunity for people to make friends, gain confidence, travel and find a purpose in their lives. It would be great if we could play a part in enabling even more wheelchair users to get involved in rugby, whether as players, coaches, volunteers or supporters."



More about wheelchair rugby

Wheelchair rugby hit the headlines in the summer of 2021 when the GB team won the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. A success story of the London 2012 legacy, the mixed-gender sport has grown dramatically since the home Games from a single-division domestic league to three disciplines: paralympic wheelchair rugby, wheelchair rugby fives, and three-on-three wheelchair rugby, with multiple divisions and 34 clubs across the UK.

The GB team is internationally recognised for its high level of competition, and the team's hard work and dedication over the last few years has resulted in Paralympic gold. This unprecedented success marks a significant turning point for Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby as it continues its long-term strategic development from growth and investment at grassroots to elite performance.



A little about Allied Mobility

Allied Mobility is Europe's leading specialist in transport for people with reduced mobility. They are part of the Allied Vehicles Group, which manufactures over 6,000 wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs) every year. These include family cars for wheelchair users passengers and drivers, as well as accessible minibuses for schools, care homes and social transport, plus taxis for public and private hire. All their wheelchair accessible vehicles are designed and tested to meet current automotive safety standards.

Across the UK, more than half of all new wheelchair accessible cars are supplied by Allied Mobility, in partnership with the Motability Scheme. It also provides home demonstrations, home delivery and home servicing for our customers. Allied Mobility WAVs are also now also available in most European countries, through its network of specialist distribution partners.