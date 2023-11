World Boxing is convening today in Frankfurt am Main to hold the World Congress where elected positions for President, Vice President (VP), and seats on the Executive Board, along with the Presidents of the Sport and Competition Committee, the Medical and Anti-Doping Committee, and the Finance and Audit Committee, will be determined.

World Boxing, a collective born just last April, is embarking on a completely new journey. The agenda for this weekend also includes the formal approval of the World Boxing Statutes, the formal approval of National Federation applications for membership and associate membership of World Boxing, and the approval of the strategic plan and budget of World Boxing.

Currently, 27 Federations have joined this project, initiated in April and promoted by the United States and Great Britain. National Federations, which will participate in this weekend's Congress, have joined over time. The collective seized the uncertainty arising from the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to disauthorize the International Boxing Association (IBA) as the sport's governing body, thereby removing boxing from the Olympic movement.

World Boxing selects its president and top officials today. © W. B.

There are still doubts about the inclusion of this discipline in the Olympic Games, and it will participate in Paris 2024 under the governance of the Games themselves. The IOC has not yet pronounced on this matter, and just a couple of weeks ago, the IBA held a conference in Paris to explain that the immediate future of this issue is still unknown. In this context, IBA President Umar Kremlev stated, "If boxing leaves the Olympic Games, the Olympic Games will lose," clearly indicating that boxing will continue to grow, and all strategies for its development will be enhanced.

Meanwhile, World Boxing's policy is also to grow but following its own path, the one it embarked on in parallel in April. Frankfurt am Main was specifically chosen for the celebration of this first Congress of the also innovative Association due to its historical importance as the birthplace of the German democratic movement and the site (Frankfurter Nationalversammlung) where the first freely elected parliament for all German states met in May 1848.

All National Federations affiliated with World Boxing that have received more than 40 nominations can participate in the Congress and vote in the elections. World Boxing members will have two or three votes depending on their compliance with the voting rules detailed in the World Boxing statutes. The elections will be supervised by an independent and experienced organization