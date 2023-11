The occasion is special and represents a significant step forward in promoting excellence in university sports, fostering cooperation, and strengthening the global university sports movement.

The union between AUSF and FISU Oceania is the most determined strategy for the progress of university sports. And it didn't take long; the highest representatives of the three organizations, Leonz Eder, President of FISU, Liu Lixin, President of AUSF, and David Schmude of FISU Oceania, were present at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will set the foundation for the next four years.

The Memorandum seeks to develop university sports through the union between Asia and Oceania.

The collaboration between AUSF and FISU Oceania has evolved consistently since the inception of their MOU in 2016. This collaborative framework serves as a plan for their joint efforts, outlining the principles and objectives that underpin their cooperation under the auspices of FISU.

This initiative, this Memorandum, will renew all previously signed agreements and will remain valid until the next FISU mandate period in 2027. The objectives of this MOU include alignment with FISU's Global Strategy: Both AUSF and FISU Oceania are committed to supporting sustainable development and the global promotion of university sports, in line with FISU's overall strategy.

Furthermore, there will be a Knowledge Exchange through the organizations, which will commit to facilitating the exchange of knowledge, research, and training related to university sports, both in elite and amateur contexts, within the regions of Asia and Oceania. The MOU aims to provide university students from Asia and Oceania with opportunities to participate in continental championships and other university sports tournaments, thereby raising the level of competition.

Regional Development: AUSF and FISU Oceania will work collaboratively to support the development of university students in their respective regions, ensuring that they fulfill their roles and responsibilities in promoting excellence. Finally, with this signing, the aim is to foster greater communication and networks among university students in Asia and Oceania, as well as to organize joint events that can establish connections between different individuals and nations.