Mexico wins only one final from three in the first day of taekwondo in Santiago 2023

The first day of taekwondo in Parapan American Games 2023 in Santiago brought three gold medals for Mexico, Brazil and Peru.

Though Mexico had three athletes in the finals, only Ivan Torres was able to claim the gold medal. In the final of the men's 58 kg weight category Torres defeated returning world champion Fabricio Marquez from Brazil in a narrow battle 18-17.

"It was complicated, point by point, I think we had to keep a cool head and carry out the work of the years," said Torres after winning his gold medal.

The other two Mexicans lost their final fights. In the women's 47 kg weight category Claudia Romero lost to Paralympic champion and reigning Parapan American Games champion Peruvian Leonor Espinoza 4-10, and in the women’s 52 kg weight category Jessica Garcia was beaten by Maria Machado from Brazil.

Claudia Romero (Mexico, from the left) in her semifinal fight vs Llisbet Rodriguez (Cuba) © Photosport

Brazil added three more bronze medals in taekwondo. In the men's 58 kg weight category Cicero Do Nascimento won his third place fight against Argentinian Leandro Fernandez in a spectacular bout 30-25. Tereshina Correa claimed the third place in women’s 47 kg weight category and Christianne Neves was third in women’s 52 kg weight category.

Correa didn’t face any resistance from her compatriot Miriam Pio, and Neves was stronger than Elizabeth Geraldo from Dominican Republic.