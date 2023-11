The Croatian capital is the epicenter of the European Ju-Jitsu Championship. Organized by the Croatian Ju-Jitsu Association, the Championship is currently taking place at the sports hall of Doma Sportova.

This prestigious event brings together the three main categories: Adults, Masters, and Teams, offering diverse challenges and dynamic fights for enthusiasts of this ancient combat sport.





It's worth noting that the "Adults" category will gather the youngest and most promising competitors, while in the "Masters" category, experienced fighters who have earned respect in the world of Ju-Jitsu will face off. The team competitions in the "Teams" category will further highlight teamwork coordination and collaboration.





The tournament will run until next Sunday, with the finals taking place in the morning (09:00 - 13:00) for the Masters categories M1, M2, M3, and M4 (if needed, categories will be merged), and in the afternoon (3:30 – 19:00) for the Fighting and JiuJitsu European Nations Team Cup.





Live broadcast:

You can watch this championship, showcasing the exceptional technique of the fighters, here:

European Championships Adults 2023