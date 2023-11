The participating sports of the multi-sport European Championships came together in Geneva on Wednesday 22 November to confirm their long-term commitment to the new generation event and discuss how to build on the success of Munich 2022 over the next three editions (2026, 2030, 2034).

Representatives from seven European and international sports federations (Confédération Européenne de Volleyball, European Canoe Association, Union Européenne de Cyclisme, European Rowing, International Federation of Sport Climbing, European Table Tennis Union, and Europe Triathlon) joined with European Championships Management (ECM) to review key topics related to hosting, sponsorship, and the sports programme.

ECM presented its progress with the event host selection process for the 2026 and 2030 editions, confirming advanced discussions are currently being carried out with a select number of candidates. It is envisaged that the 2026 and 2030 hosts will be selected in quick succession to give stability to long-term project planning and allow further development of the European Championships concept.

Each of the federations presented to the group their individual commitments to the long-term future of the European Championships. Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC) were the first to publicly announce recently their long-term participation agreement for the 2026, 2030 and 2034 European Championships that includes the European cycling championships in all five Olympic disciplines.

Participants discussed the sports programme and addition of new sports or re-integrating sports while ECM also presented progress on commercial partnership opportunities related to sponsorship and media rights for future editions.

The participating Federations made the following statement on conclusion of the meeting: ‘’We are pleased with the progress ECM is making in its discussions with the candidate cities for 2026 and 2030 and encouraged by its exploration of commercial opportunities for future editions. We remain strongly committed to the long-term vision of creating must-watch, must-attend multi-sport events with Europe’s leading cities that elevate the Champions of Europe, and we see a very bright future together.’’