The tenth edition of the major tournament is expected to become the largest competition in women's rugby history. New standards were set for 2025 with the increase from 12 to 16 teams, accelerating women's participation worldwide.

The new appointments add more weight to the structure. Annie Panter appointed as a member of the Board of Local Operating Companies representing the UK Government and WPP's Director of People, Lindsay Pattison, joining the Board as a Non-Executive Independent Director. Thirdly, Sean Summers, an Independent Board Member of World Rugby Events Company, a Board Member of the Local Operating Company representing World Rugby. Annie Panter, former Olympic field hockey player for Team GB, will represent the UK government, reflecting their support for the tournament. Panter brings significant commercial and managerial experience to the group, as a board member of UK Sport, with extensive knowledge of the UK sports landscape.

Lindsay Pattison joins the COL Board as a Non-Executive Independent Director, taking on the role of Chairman of the Audit Committee. Having previously worked as Chief Client Officer at WPP since 2018 and in the position of Global CEO for media agency Maxus, among other leadership roles in her field.

Sean Summers joins the Board as Executive Vice President of Mercado Libre, the largest fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in Latin America, where he serves as CMO and is also responsible for the development of its leading retail media platform. A leader in his field, during his 11 years in the role, Summers has contributed to the exponential growth of the company, helping build a user base of over 100 million active customers and being responsible for over one billion dollars in annual marketing investments.

Rugby World Cup Women's England 2025 Iwill be the greatest women's event in history.

Two years before the start of the tournament, World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union, with the support of the UK government, confirmed the host cities, venues, and dates of the tournament, which will be the largest celebration of women's rugby ever held. It will start on August 22 and conclude with the final on September 27; the tenth Women's Rugby World Cup will be the most accessible to date. The national format and stadium selection offer an unprecedented opportunity to see, interact with, and support women's rugby stars. The tournament aims to break new ground in fan participation and inclusion, with diversity, equality, and inclusion at the forefront, with a strategy to be unveiled early next year. Independent Chair, Gill Whitehead, said, "Annie, Lindsay, and Sean are outstanding additions to the Women's Rugby World Cup England 2025 Board and are brilliantly positioned to support our mission of delivering the largest and best Women's World Cup to date. We see this as a generational moment for women's rugby and the biggest opportunity ever seen to accelerate the growth of rugby."

The United States won the La Vila Rugby International Cup The United States became the first winner of the La Vila Rugby International Cup in Villajoyosa with a 42-12 victory over Spain, giving captain Nate Brakeley the perfect farewell. The second-row played his 34th and final test after announcing his retirement plans on Saturday, and the United States Eagles overcame a shaky start to ensure that the man from Massachusetts ended with a winning memory.