The 2024 FINA Swimming World Cup will take place in Shanghai, Incheon, and Singapore over three consecutive weeks in October and November 2024

The 2024 International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Cup will take place in three Asian cities over three consecutive weeks in October and November 2024. These events will serve as qualifiers for the Budapest 2024 World Championships.

The competitions will feature three days of intense competition in a short course (25m) pool

The chosen cities for the competitions are:

Shanghai (CHN) from October 18 to 20

Incheon (KOR) from October 24 to 26

Singapore (SGP) from October 31 to November 2

This provides an excellent opportunity for swimmers, serving as an ideal international lead-in racing tour to the championships. The 2024 edition of the FINA Swimming World Cup fits into the global swimming calendar between the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (July 26 – August 11) and the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) – Budapest 2024, scheduled for December 2024.

The first event is in Sanghai.

The series starts in Shanghai, China, a familiar host that has previously organized five Swimming World Cups, the World Swimming Championships (25m) in 2006, and the World Aquatics Championships in 2011. Chinese swimmer Qin Haiyang has set the pace on this year’s Swimming World Cup tour, winning nine events across the 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke.

"With rising Chinese talents across the strokes, having the Swimming World Cup come back to Shanghai will not only allow our athletes to chase top performances in front of packed arenas of passionate fans, but they will also help inspire the upcoming generations of swimmers," said Zhou Jihong, President of the China Swimming Federation.

The series then moves to Incheon, Republic of Korea, a first-time World Aquatics event host, with a successful track record in hosting aquatic sports events at the 17th Asian Games in 2014. World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam highlighted the importance of mixing new host cities with experienced ones.

The second event is in Incheon.

"Although Incheon is a first-time World Aquatics host, Korea has demonstrated excellence in delivering a top experience in major sports events," said World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam. Korea’s successful event hosting includes three editions of the Swimming World Cup, the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, and the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

The third and final stop is Singapore, the host of the World Aquatics Championships in 2025, and a regular host of the Swimming World Cup series, having held 13 event editions since 2007. Starting the Swimming World Cup 2024 in Singapore is expected to resonate with teams and athletes, as Singapore offers world-class facilities, proven experience in hosting high-quality events, and a comprehensive approach to aquatic sports from elite to community levels, according to World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam.