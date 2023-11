The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, stated on Wednesday, November 22, that "we will not be ready" for public transport in the capital during the 2024 Olympic Games, citing insufficient numbers and frequency of trains in certain areas. Interviewed on the Quotidien show on Wednesday night, the Mayor of Paris mentioned "two things on which the capital o France will not be ready," namely "transport" and "shelter for the homeless."

Asked to specify what would not be ready for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will take place from July 26 to August 11 and from August 28 to September 8, respectively, the mayor mentioned the future RER E Porte Maillot station. "In fact, there are places where transport will not be ready because there will not be enough trains" she explained.

When questioned about the responsibility of the Île-de-France Region, Anne Hidalgo responded: "the government has some responsibility too." "But we are doing all this together, so I feel concerned as well," she added.

The Minister Delegate for Transport quickly responded. Using a famous meme (altered image) on the social network X, Clément Beaune lamented that the Mayor of Paris prefers to "try to generate buzz on Quotidien" rather than "participate in the eight strategic committees on transport to prepare" for the Games.

"We would have appreciated Anne Hidalgo's presence at the mobility committees of the Olympic and Paralympic Games if she has proposals to make on transport," also taunted Valérie Pécresse (LR), the president of the Île-de-France Region, on X. "Thank her for solving the problem of traffic jams in Paris to allow bus circulation!" she ironically added.

Mobility in the Parisian region during the Olympic and Paralympic Games is a challenge for the authorities, "because we have committed to ensuring that 100% of access to competition venues can be done by public transport," emphasized Clément Beaune at the end of October. Nearly 15 million spectators and accredited individuals are expected to attend the events, the vast majority of which will take place in Paris and Île-de-France."