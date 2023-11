The decision was unanimously made by the EOA Board during the EOA Congress held from 8th to 11th November in Vilnius, Lithuania. The event was successfully organized by the Lithuanian Olympic Academy (LOA) and attended by delegates from 22 European Olympic Academies, along with guests and representatives from the IOC, IOA, and COE.

Mr. Isidoros Kouvelos, the President of the IOA, highlighted the importance of education in Olympic Values for the global community and the key role of NOAs in inspiring young people toward a fairer world through a video address. Leveraging the theme of the Congress, "The Olympic Movement in a changing world," the IOA President stated, "Our mission is more important than ever now! Every challenge comes with opportunities and risks. And all of you, dear NOA members, have proved that you can manage risks. I would like to thank you all for your excellent work throughout all these years, your spirit, and your dedication to our mission."

Members of the EOAs during the meeting in Lithuanian lands.

During their brief address to the European NOAs, the new Director of the IOA, Dr. Makis Asimakopoulos, representing the IOA on-site, along with the NOAs Relations Manager of the IOA, Ms. Alexandra Karaiskou, also had the chance to stress the importance of building bridges among the NOAs with regard to Olympic Education. They specifically highlighted the IOA’s intention to provide a clear framework for enhancing the NOAs’ role within and beyond the Olympic Movement.

Overall, the Congress focused on lectures on human rights and autonomy in sports, while a roundtable debate on the topic of an EOA-led Erasmus+ project "Building European Safe Sport Together" (BESST) provided valuable insights to NOA delegates on safeguarding in sports. Also, the NOA delegates, including Prof. Dionyssis Gangas, as the EOA Good Governance Officer, had the opportunity to reflect on presentations that covered the vast resources provided by the IOC Olympic Studies Centre, as well as the function and work of the NOAs. More specifically, insights were given on sharing best practices, future strategic developments regarding their institutional environment, and financial autonomy.

After the conclusion of the Congress, during the 6th EOA General Assembly, the members of the European Olympic Academies approved the admission of four new NOAs to its institution and confirmed modifications to the EOA Statute. The Congress was rounded off by interesting cultural features and the first awards ceremony: