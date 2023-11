World Aquatics opens a training centre in partnership with Cercle Des Nageurs d’Antibes in Antibes, France. The new World Aquatics Training Centre will serve as the epicentre for preparation for the Paris Games and beyond.

With the aim of preparing international athletes from the World Aquatics Scholarship Programme, allowing athletes from developing nations to train at the CN Antibes facility in Antibes, in the Côte d'Azur region of France, World Aquatics announces an agreement with the Fédération Française de Natation (FFN) and the Cercle des Nageurs d'Antibes (CN Antibes).





Following this agreement, CN d'Antibes becomes France's first World Aquatics Training Centre, as scholarship athletes will be mentored by CN Antibes Executive Director Frédéric Vergnoux, who has experience in coaching swimmers to world and Olympic medals.





Selected athletes benefit from a one-year program in the optimal environment to enhance their skills and reach their full potential. This approach allows them to prepare in the best possible way for the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 and the upcoming pinnacle of sports next year: the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.





The Programme

Targets athletes who have demonstrated strong international potential in competitions such as the World Aquatics Championships, World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m), and the Olympic Games, offering financial support and specialized technical knowledge to athletes lacking sufficient conditions to train in their home country. It is a program that will empower athletes disadvantaged by economic or infrastructural issues, while also raising the overall standard of swimming.