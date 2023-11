World Archery has announced the shortlists for the 2023 Athlete of the Year Awards for nine of the prizes, including the six category trophies - recurve men, recurve women, compound men, compound women, Para men and Para women - which will be open for public voting from 10 November to 10 December 2023.

The overall Athlete of the Year trophy, which was awarded for the first time in a decade last year, will be decided by a panel of journalists.

Great Britain's Ella Gibson took the top prize in 2022 with Italian barebow archer Cinzia Noziglia the surprise runner-up. Olympic champion An San and Para world para champion Matt Stutzman were among the other athletes to receive honours.

The 2023 shortlist includes all four world champions - Mete Gazoz, Marie Horackova, Pravin Deotale and Aditi Swami - as well as India's record-breaking armless archer Sheetal Devi and first-year compound coach Sergio Pagni.

Turkish athlete Mete Gazoz clinched the victory in recurve at the Berlin World Championships. © Getty Images

The winners will receive physical awards and be announced in early 2024, and it's important to note that the overall trophy is awarded by open vote and there is no shortlist.

Breakthrough:

-Liko Arreola (United States).

-Lim Sihyeon (Korea).

-Aditi Swami (India).

Coach:

-Marc Dellenbach (formerly Germany)

-Sergio Pagni (India).

-Chris Webster (United States).

Judge:

-Andrea Aguilar (Guatemala).

-Hossein Nasirinejad (Iran).

-Kristina Reitmeier (Czech Republic).

Recurve men*:

-Marcus D’Almeida (Brazil).

-Mete Gazoz (Turkey).

-Woo Seok Lee (Korea).

-Mauro Nespoli (Italy).

-Eric Peters (Canada).

Recurve women*:

-Penny Healey (Great Britain).

-Marie Horackova (Czech Republic).

-Casey Kaufhold (United States).

-Lim Sihyeon (Korea)

-Alejandra Valencia (Mexico).

Compound men*:

-Jozef Bosansky (Slovakia).

-Pravin Deotale (India).

-Mathias Fullerton (Denmark).

-Prathamesh Jawkar (India).

-Mike Schloesser (Netherlands).

Compound women*:

-Liko Arreola (United States).

-Aditi Gopichand Swami (India).

-Sara Lopez, Colombia

-Elisa Roner, Italy

-Jyothi Surekha Vennam, India

Para men*:

-Bahattin Hekimoğlu (W1, Turkey).

-Nathan MacQueen (compound, Great Britain).

-Kevin Mather (recurve, United States).

-Daniele Piran (visually impaired, Italy).

-Guillaume Toucoullet (recurve, France).

Para women*:

-Chen Minyi (W1, China).

-Öznur Cüre (compound, Turkey).

-Sheetal Devi (compound, India).

-Asia Pellizzari (W1, Italy).

-Wu Chunyan (recurve, China).

2022 winners

And now it's time to remember the winners in 2022, pointing out that the only one who can repeat is the German Mike Schloesser (compound men).

-Overall: Ella Gibson (Great Britain).

-Breakthrough: Katharina Bauer (Germany).

-Coach: Sebastien Brasseur (France).

-Judge: Katy Lipscomb (Great Britain).

-Recurve men: Kim Woojin (Korea).

-Recurve women: An San (Korea).

-Compound men: Mike Schloesser (Netherlands).

-Compound women: Ella Gibson (Great Britain).

-Para men: Matt Stutzman (United States).

-Para women: Phoebe Paterson Pine (Great Britain).