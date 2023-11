Brazilian athlete Elizabeth Rodrigues sets a new world record in the F5 discus throw, securing her third Parapan American title.



Elizabeth Rodrigues and her achievements speak for themselves: Olympic and World champion, and now a world record holder with a mark of 17.80 meters achieved at the Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile. This describes the extraordinary career of the South American athlete, one of the leading figures in para athletics.





In yesterday's event, she outperformed Mexican athlete Leticia Ochoa (far behind with 11.30 meters), with a throw of 17.80 meters that will be remembered for years in the F53 class (competitors who compete sitting down). This throw also earned her her third Parapan American title.





After the excellent achievement in Chile, the Brazilian athlete told the press present: "I am very happy with this world record. The hard work is paying off. I am preparing for Paris 2024, and this excellent result in Chile is a good feeling."

Elizabeth Rodrigues of Brazil during the final of the F53 discus throw at the Mario Recordon athletic center at the Parque Estadio Nacional on November 21 in Santiago, Chile - Photo: Javier Salvo/Santiago 2023 by Photosport (Foto de Javier Salvo/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport).







This medal helped the Brazilian delegation (the largest at the games) to further increase the lead in the medal standings, fulfilling the premise set by their Paralympic Committee: "Every day, a podium," reflected in the Olympic Village.





The South American giant continues to distance itself as the absolute leader of Santiago 2023 (emulating the last 4 games in Rio 2007, Guadalajara 2011, Toronto 2015, and Lima 2019) and triples the second-place team (the United States). The Brazilian dominance is so great that with 67 gold medals, they have practically the same number of golds as the next 5 countries combined (United States, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, and Argentina add up to 68).





A bit of the best world history:





The Brazilian, who had initially excelled in wheelchair basketball, won gold in shot put and discus at the Paris 2023 World Championships; she secured gold in the discus at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, the same result she achieved at the 2019 Dubai World Championships and the 2015 and 2019 Parapan American Games in Toronto and Lima, respectively.

In addition to the gold medals, her extraordinary career includes a bronze in shot put at the 2015 Doha World Championships and a silver in the same discipline in Toronto 2015."







👑🇧🇷🤩 PRIMER RÉCORD MUNDIAL EN #Santiago2023



BETH GOMES, GENIA Y FIGURA DEL LANZAMIENTO DE DISCO🔝👏



📌La campeona olímpica realizó un impresionante tiro de 17,80 metros.



Lee sobre su increíble hazaña⬇️https://t.co/aTU4L6Qelh pic.twitter.com/SA2aZ2JF0W — Santiago 2023 (@santiago2023) November 22, 2023