First meeting of the Ad-Hoc Working Group tasked with integrating the International Federation of Obstacle Sports (FISO) into the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM)

Over the past weekend, the first meeting of the Ad-Hoc Working Group responsible for achieving the integration of the International Federation of Obstacle Sports (FISO) into the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) took place.

In this process, the first priority was to establish a roadmap with the five necessary points to work together.

The first meeting results in the drafting of integrated vision and mission statements

Integration to apply at the national level with only one National Federation per country

Obstacle sport categories will be incorporated into the UIPM Sports Pyramid

This meeting was chaired by the UIPM President, Dr. Klaus Schormann, and ideas were shared among the seven members of the working group. An integrated vision and mission statement for the expanded International Federation were agreed upon. The meeting proved to be harmonious and established a productive and positive environment for the integration and future of the sports.

The group also agreed on five principles of integration, based on the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in Bath (GBR) in August:





1. The world governing body of Obstacle sport will be UIPM.

2. There will be only one National Federation per country recognized by the respective National Olympic Committee and under UIPM jurisdiction. 3. FISO representatives will work with their current member National Federations on supporting the integration process.

4. FISO will have representation within UIPM.

5. The three current Obstacle sport categories: Ninja, Obstacle Course Racing (OCR), and Adventure Racing, will be incorporated into the UIPM Sports Pyramid.

6. All of the above recommendations will be referred to the UIPM Executive Board and FISO Central Board for approval before actions can be formally initiated.

The names of the working group were announced on September 19 and are composed of the following leaders of Modern Pentathlon and Obstacle sport:

- Dr. Klaus Schormann, UIPM President

- Joel Bouzou OLY, UIPM Vice President

- Shiny Fang, UIPM Secretary General

- Rob Stull OLY, NORCECA Modern Pentathlon Confederation President

- Ian Adamson, FISO Founding President

- Alberto Agra, Asia-Pacific Obstacle Sports Federation President

- Panna Utpaul, Pan American Obstacle Sports Federation President