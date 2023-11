The Oceanic team triumphed over the home team and main favorite, India, in the final of the Cricket World Championship in front of 130,000 people who filled Ahmedabad Stadium in the city of Gujarat.

The Australian team secured its sixth Cricket World title and extended its global leadership in the discipline, leaving India (the country with the most practitioners of the sport worldwide) with two titles. The game was attended by the Prime Minister (a native of Gujarat), Mr. Narendra Modi, and the Australian Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Richard Marles, among other officials from the eight Indian states.





The newly crowned world champions (replacing England) achieved the feat of 241 runs in 43 overs, which are series of six pitches mostly delivered by a single pitcher, while India recorded 240 runs in 50 overs.





In the winning team, which came with 7 past world champions, Travis Head had a remarkable game, scoring 134 runs in the closing match. The recovery of the Australian, who missed the first five games due to a broken hand, is noteworthy.





The captain, Patrick James Cummins, played a crucial role in the champions' team. The 30-year-old Westmead native stated, "I think that's the pinnacle of international cricket, winning a one-day World Cup." He also highlighted the team's great work: "It's been a big year for everyone, but our cricket team has been here in India, the Ashes, World Test Championship and to top it off with this is just huge."





On the other hand, despite the great performance of Indian batsman Virat Kohli, India missed out on the title it had longed for at home. Kohli contributed 54 runs in the final, was the most valuable player of the tournament, accumulating a record-breaking 765 runs throughout the competition.





Cricket is a sport in constant expansion. It is the main sport in the world's most populous country and will be an Olympic sport from Los Angeles 2028 (in Twenty20 format, with a limited number of overs, as foreseen by the IOC). It is estimated that around 2.5 billion people worldwide follow this sport, second only to football (3.5 billion), and surpassing sports such as basketball (2.2 billion), hockey (2 billion), or tennis (1 billion).