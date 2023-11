Canadian judo legend Antoine Bouchard announced his retirement on November 18 after winning the Montreal Continental Open in his homeland.

The 29 year old athlete has been one of the greatest judokas in his country over the past few years. He represented Canada in numerous world and Continental championships and was a member of the Canadian olympic team in 2016. In Rio De Janeiro he finished 5th after losing his bronze medal bout to Japan's Masashi Ebinuma. Earlier that day, he had stunned Russia's Mikhail Puliaev, a silver medallist at the 2014 and 2015 world championship.

Antoine Bouchard © Comité olympique canadien

Bouchard is a 3-time Pan American champion, a silver medalist from 2015 Pan American Games and a bronze medalist from 2023 Pan Amercian Games.

His surprising run in the 2016 Olympic games remains one of the greatest moments in Canada’s judo history.