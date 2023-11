The Sol2023 Pacific Games officially began on Sunday night with a vibrant Opening Ceremony at Solomon Islands’ newly built National Stadium in Honiara. The multi-sport event happens every four years among athletes from Oceania and this year it's being hosted by Solomon Islands from November 19 to December 2.

5000 athletes from 24 Pacific island countries and territories including New Zealand and Australia will be vying for gold, silver and bronze in 24 sports over the next two weeks.

The event, held under the theme ‘Iumi Na Iumi’ meaning ‘We and Us,’ aimed to celebrate and unite the diverse cultures of the Pacific Islands.

Athletes from the 24 participating countries kicked off the festivities with a lively parade, many adorning their official colours and some with traditional attire and showcasing brief traditional dances.

President of the Solomon Islands National Olympic Committee (NOCSI), Martin Rara, in his welcome address extended a warm welcome to all participating countries and Solomon Islands as a whole.

He expressed gratitude to the Sol2023 Pacific Games Organising Committee (GOC), the Solomon Islands Government, sponsors, and volunteers for their collaborative efforts in ensuring the success of the opening ceremony.

Solomon Islands flag bearer Jenly Tegu Wini has confirmed this will be her last Games. © Pacific Games News Service.

“This ceremony is a celebration of the spirit of unity and friendship. Remember that despite the different backgrounds and experiences, we are all united as the Pacific Islands,” Rara said.

Another highlight of the event was the entrance of the Pacific Games flag and the oath-taking ceremony.

President of the Pacific Games Council (PGC), Vidhya Lakhan in his speech urged all participants to be good ambassadors during the Games.

“Congratulations to all the athletes from all participating countries for your selection to compete in the Pacific Games. It is indeed an honour and privilege to do so. I therefore urge each one of you to be good ambassadors of your sport and your country,” Lakhan said.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister, the Honourable Manasseh Sogavare, officially opened the Games. © Pacific Games News Service.

This was followed by the keynote address by the Honourable Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, emphasising the significance of the event and acknowledging the support from key partners and sponsors.

Prime Minister Sogavare also reflected on the collective effort that went into organising the Games and expressed optimism for the days ahead, celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and friendship among Pacific Island nations.

“The Pacific Games represents the true spirit of the Pacific. It showcases the very best in sport but it also plays a vital role in building economic, social, spiritual and cultural bridges.” Prime Minister Sogavare said.

The ceremony ended with a mesmerising conclusion to the baton relay and the official declaration of the Games’ opening by Prime Minister Sogavare.