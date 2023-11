Leonz Eder was unanimously elected President of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) at the successful 38th FISU General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

For the next four years, the Swiss will lead alongside the newly elected Executive Committee. He was unanimously elected by the 115 NUSFs present with voting rights and will serve until 2027, having served as FISU Acting President since 2020, guiding FISU through significant global challenges and the return of a full calendar of events in 2023.

"I am truly honoured to have the opportunity to continue to lead the university sport community in the exciting times that lie ahead. In the face of significant global challenges, FISU has celebrated a full year of exciting university sport and two memorable FISU World University Games in 2023. As we approach our 75th anniversary, our movement remains as committed as ever to serving university students around the world, providing them with sporting opportunities and helping them develop healthy habits that will last a lifetime. I am deeply humbled to be entrusted with the responsibility of helping to shape the bright future of the university sports community," said President Eder.

Eder will be joined by the newly elected Executive Committee. The composition of the Executive Committee reflects FISU's commitment to gender equality, with three of the four Vice-President positions being won by female candidates from three different continents:

Official picture of the 38th FISU General Assembly in Geneva. FISU

-FISU First Vice-President: Luciano Atayde da Costa Cabral (Brazil).

-FISU Vice Presidents: Jin Liu (China), Penninah Kabenge (Uganda), Verena Burk (Germany), and Marian Dymalski (Poland).

-FISU Treasurer: Bayasgalan Danzandorj (Mongolia).

-FISU Senior Executive Committee Member: Martin Doulton (Australia).

-FISU Executive Committee Members: Daichi Suzuki (Japan), Hosung Chang (Korea), Rosaura Méndez Gamboa (Costa Rica), Lorenzo Lentini (Italy), Marko Zunic (Croatia), Emiliano Ojea (Argentina), Delise O’Meally (United States), Duarte Lopes (Portugal), Ching-Yu Tseng (Chinese Taipei), Sami Garabedian (Lebanon), Ali Massari Al Dhaheri (United Arab Emirates), Mehmet Gunay (Turkey), Ágnes Ancic-Valkai (Hungary), Cheng Fave See Tow (Singapur), and Nomsa Mahlangu (South Africa).

The General Assembly also welcomed the admission of the Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation (QCSF) to FISU membership, following Qatar's successful hosting of its first FISU event, the 2023 FISU University World Cup 3x3 Basketball.





During his report, FISU CEO and Secretary General Eric Saintrond officially announced his plan to retire in early 2025 and received a standing ovation in recognition of his dedication and passion for FISU and university sport. The 38th General Assembly marks Saintrond's last participation in a FISU General Assembly as FISU CEO and Secretary General.

Saintrond shared: "It is with great pride that I leave behind years of work and sacrifice, but also huge moments of happiness."

In his poignant speech, he also paid a heartfelt tribute to his late friend and former FISU Secretary General, Roch Campana, who sadly passed away earlier this year. Subsequently, during the General Assembly, Corinne Campana honored her brother with a powerful and emotional speech.

The Assembly also commemorated the loss of two other esteemed members of the university sports community this year: Aleksander Ronikier, Honorary Member of the Executive Committee from 1987 to 1995, and Mark Tennant, who dedicated his service as Chair of the FISU Volleyball International Technical Committee from 1983 to 2015.

164 member associations from all over the world were invited to the General Assembly. FISU

Meanwhile, the winners of the 8th FISU Gender Equality Awards, which aim to raise the profile of people and projects that increase women's participation, were announced. Ms Samar Judah Mousa from the Palestinian University Sports Federation was named the winner of the FISU Gender Equality Champion Award. The FISU Gender Equality Project Award went to the Portuguese Academic Federation of University Sport for its "Challenge the Numbers!" project.

Finally, the delegates approved the reports of the FISU Treasurer and the External Auditor, as well as the reports of the various FISU Departments. The budget for 2024 and 2025 and the discharge of the Executive Committee for the period 2019-2023 were also approved.

Upcoming events include the winter and summer editions of Torino 2025 and Rhein-Ruhr 2025, followed by Chungcheong 2027 and North Carolina 2029. These host cities presented comprehensive updates on their preparations during the General Assembly.