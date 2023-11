The best junior badminton players, the top talents in this sport, will wield their rackets for the coveted World title in China in 2024.

The city of Nanchang has been chosen to host the final phase of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championship. The dates are yet to be decided, as there are many entities that still need to come together to unify criteria. Additionally, the deadline for submitting bids to host the BWF World Championships in 2025 and 2026 is set for December 1. That decision will be postponed to early January.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is the international governing body of the sport of badminton, recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

The BWF's vision is to make badminton a leading global sport accessible to all – giving every child a chance to play for life. Its mission is to lead and inspire all stakeholders; to deliver entertainment through exciting events to drive fan experience; and to create innovative, impactful, and sustainable development initiatives.