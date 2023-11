This week, the Guardian Girls Karate Project, an initiative against gender-based violence, was acknowledged by the Spanish Sports Council. The program received this recognition from Spain's leading sports officials at the International Conference on Gender Equality in Sports in Madrid.





Spain's Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, presented the award to Sara Wolff, CEO of the World Karate Federation (WKF). The event was also attended by the President of the Spanish Sports Council, Víctor Francos, along with the country's key authorities in sports and gender equality, as well as significant representatives from the European Union institutions.



The recognition took place in the capital of Spain, coinciding with the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The conference aimed to analyze the current situation and future challenges of gender equality in sports. With this recognition, Spain's primary sports body acknowledged the efforts and progress in gender equality in sports achieved by the Guardian Girls Global Karate Project.



The Guardian Girls Global Karate Project is a far-reaching initiative that seeks to promote gender equality and empower women and girls through karate. This program was created by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Koyamada International Foundation (KIF), and the World Karate Federation (WKF).



Sara Wolff, CEO of WKF, expressed her gratitude for the recognition received by the Federation, stating, "The Guardian Girls Karate Project is one of our most ambitious initiatives and a perfect example of the many values of our sport. Established since January 2023, we have successfully introduced the program at all our major karate events held this year on three continents, thus demonstrating karate's tremendous contribution to society. Among these events, I would like to highlight the success of the program's presentation at the Senior European Championships in Guadalajara (Spain), where we had excellent cooperation from the Spanish Karate Federation and the Spanish Sports Council. We are now ready to initiate the second stage of the project, where we will train instructors to implement the program worldwide through our 200 National Federations. This recognition helps us continue our efforts to combat gender-based violence through the sport of karate, a discipline that provides women with invaluable tools to face, under the best possible conditions, all types of violent situations.