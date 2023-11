The International University Sports Federation (FISU) is currently conducting its 38th General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, with 164 member associations from around the world invited to the most significant meeting of the year.





Over two days (November 17 and 18), the FISU General Assembly is taking place at the Hilton Geneva Hotel and Conference Center. The corresponding final reports from the organizing committees of both FISU Winter World University Games Lake Placid 2023 and FISU Summer World University Games Chengdu are being presented, marking the first FISU Games held in four years.



Earlier in the year, from January 12 to 22, Lake Placid hosted 2,150 athletes and coaches across 12 sports. Mid-year, from July 28 to August 8, the FISU Games in Chengdu took place in the Sichuan province, People's Republic of China. This event saw an increase in the number of sports to 18 and athletes to over 6,500 from 113 countries.



In addition to the final reports, the General Assembly includes presentations from the Acting President of FISU, Leonz Eder, the Secretary General and CEO Eric Saintrond, as well as all FISU departments.

The General Assembly also addresses updates and information related to the upcoming FISU Winter Games in Turin 2025 (January 13 to 23) and the two upcoming FISU Summer Games: Rhine-Ruhr 2025 (July 16 to 27) and Chungcheong 2027. Information on the planning stages of these events is provided.



In addition to the presentation and reports on the future FISU Games, the election of the FISU Executive Committee for the period 2023-2027 is taking place. The positions to be filled include President, First Vice President, Vice Presidents, Treasurer, senior members of the Executive Committee, and Executive Committee members. This will be followed by the Confirmation Ceremony of the Executive Committee.