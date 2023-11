The duo Johannes Lochner/Georg Fleischhauer wins the opening of the BMW IBSF World Cup 2023-2024 season. Lochner, the world champion in bobsleigh 2023, is also the winner of the first winter race held at the Yanqing Sliding Centre (China), the same track used in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing

.

Lochner/Fleischhauer consistently set the best times and were 0.62 seconds ahead of the runner-up team, Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich with Alexander Schüller (GER). Michael Vogt/Sandro Michel from Switzerland (0.90 seconds behind), the bronze medalists at the World Championships in St. Moritz 2023, celebrated third place in the two-man bobsleigh at the World Cup opener. Meanwhile, the Italian Patrick Baumgartner secured his best result in the World Cup in Yanqing with push athlete Patrick Mircea in fourth place. The duo was just half a second away from their first podium position in the BMW IBSF World Cup.

Li Chunjian/Wu Qingze (CHN) finished eighth on their home track as the best host team. The defending World Cup champion, Johannes Lochner (GER, 225 points), leads the overall standings for the BMW IBSF World Cup 2023/2024 after the first of the eight two-man bobsleigh races, followed by Francesco Friedrich (GER, 210) and Michael Vogt (SUI, 200)