From this Friday, November 17, until the following Sunday, November 26, the Parapan American Games Santiago 2023 will take place in the capital of Chile, featuring 2,000 athletes from 33 countries competing in 17 sports.

The opening ceremony will be held at the National Stadium of Santiago, Chile. All delegations will participate in the classic parade of nations, accompanied by musical performances led by Anita Tijoux and Movimiento Original, the interpreters of the official Games anthem. Local artists such as Flor de Rap, Beto Cuevas, Denise Rosenthal, Kya, and Pablo Chill-E will also perform alongside them.

🤩🎶🎉Revisa la parrilla de artistas que darán vida a la ceremonia de inauguración de los #JuegosParapanamericanos



Ana Tijoux, Beto Cuevas, Denise Rosenthal, Flor de Rap, Kay, Movimiento Original y Pablo Chill-e serán los encargados de hacer de esta noche una verdadera fiesta🔥… pic.twitter.com/NWOZ5kEjlA — Santiago 2023 (@santiago2023) November 12, 2023





Athletes will make use of the facilities from the Pan American Games, which have been adapted to ensure there are no barriers.





While the official opening celebration will take place tonight at 8:30 PM (local time), some competitions have already started, such as Table Tennis. Yesterday, at the Olympic Training Center, Chilean athlete Manuel Felipe Echaveguren defeated Costa Rican José Vargas 3-0 in the Men’s Single Class 10 category, marking the beginning of the competitions.





These competitions will continue throughout the day today (starting at 2 PM local time), with the rest of the events debuting on Saturday, November 18 (Blind football, CP Football, Goalball, Para powerlifting, Para swimming, Para table tennis, Shooting Para sport, Wheelchair basketball, Wheelchair rugby).





The Venues





Unlike the Pan American Games held from October 20 to November 5, all the activities of Para Pan American Games in the capital's municipalities.

The chosen venues by the organization include: Polideportivo 1 (Ñuñoa), Centro Deportivo Comunitario Lo Espejo, Centro de Deportes Paralímpicos (Ñuñoa), Estadio Bicentenario Municipal de La Florida, Centro de Deportes de Contacto (Ñuñoa), Centro Atlético Mario Recordón (Ñuñoa), Centro de Entrenamiento Olímpico (Ñuñoa), Velódromo (Peñalolén), streets of Isla de Maipo, Centro Acuático (Ñuñoa), Gimnasio Chimkowe (Peñalolén), Centro de Tiro con Arco (Peñalolén), Centro de Deportes Colectivos (Ñuñoa), Centro Deportivo de Tenis (Ñuñoa), Polígono de Tiro Pudahuel (Pudahuel), and Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos (Cerrillos).