Dr. Cheri Blauwet, a seven-time Paralympic medalist and two-time Boston Marathon champion, has been appointed as the new President of the Board of Governors of the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.), succeeding Dr. Michael O'Leary, who has been President for the past six years.





The athlete who won the women's wheelchair races at the Boston Marathon in 2004 and 2005, a board member since 2016, and a multiple Paralympic medalist, as well as a prominent leader in the medical field, stated: "I am honored to have been named the new President of the Boston Athletic Association Board. I want to thank Michael for his years of leadership that have led us down a path to further promote our mission and vision. The B.A.A. is an organization I have been a part of for many years and continues to progress in our mission to serve the community, especially in our work to enhance opportunities for Para and Adaptive athletes. I approach this role with enthusiasm, ready to work alongside my board colleagues to support our organizational mission of promoting healthy lifestyles through sport."





It's worth noting that Dr. Blauwet had a successful athletic career, winning the New York City Marathon twice and the Los Angeles Marathon four times (2003, 2004, 2005, and 2008). She also represented the United States in three Paralympic Games, winning a silver medal (100m) and three bronze medals (200m, 400m, 800m) at the Sydney Games in 2000, and a gold medal (800m) and two bronze medals (5,000m and marathon) at the Athens Paralympic Games in 2004.





Currently, she serves as the Medical Director of the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network and is an Associate Professor in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School. She is a pioneer and agent of change in the field of disability and health equity, with a specific focus on sports and physical activity for health promotion and chronic disease prevention. Her contribution and expertise have been and will continue to be a valuable resource for the B.A.A.