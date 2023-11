The Organising Committee of the World Aquatics Championships and the World Aquatics Masters Championships – Doha 2024 have announced exclusive fan travel packages to mark 100 days to go until the start of the Masters Championships.

The packages will give fans the opportunity to enjoy the first-ever World Aquatics Championships in the Middle East, as well as enjoy Doha's world-class hospitality and welcoming culture during the events.

The World Aquatics Championships will be held from 2-18 February and the Masters Championships from 23 February to 3 March, following the successful hosting of a number of aquatics events in Doha, including the 2014 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) and nine legs of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup series between 2012 and 2021.

Tickets for the World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024 went on sale to fans on 25 October via the official Championships website and the Q-tickets platform. In partnership with Discover Qatar, Doha 2024 is offering a variety of ticket options for those who want to travel and see their favourite aquatic athletes in action.

Fans can choose from a range of three, four and five-star hotel options in the Qatari capital, as well as from a list of exciting tours and excursions to enjoy away from the water. An optional airport transfer package is also available on 'Discover Qatar' website (https://www.discoverqatar.qa/world-aquatics-championships-doha-2024/overview).

In 2024, Doha will be the world capital of aquatic sports. WORLD AQUATICS

"We are delighted with the travel packages we are offering fans travelling to Doha for the World Aquatics Championships and World Aquatics Masters Championships through our partnership with Discover Qatar. These packages will give them the opportunity to maximise their experience away from the competition and enjoy all that Qatar's rich culture has to offer,” said Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al Thani, Director of Marketing and Communications, Opening and Closing Ceremonies Committee at the World Aquatics Championships and World Masters Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024.

Doha is a truly multicultural city - home to people from nearly 100 different countries - and an established international destination that attracts millions of tourists each year. The city boasts beautiful, family-friendly beach resorts and luxury spas, world-class shopping malls and traditional Arabic souqs and a thriving arts and culture scene with countless museums, galleries and public art installations.

This fusion of cultures is a hallmark of Doha and will provide a new experience for water enthusiasts fans with a new experience for water enthusiasts. It is reflected in the tradition of its harbours set against a backdrop of stunning modern skyscrapers and in the rich diversity of its restaurants and nightlife. From fine dining to family style, Doha's thousands of restaurants and cafes serve local and international cuisines to suit the tastes of the whole aquatics family.