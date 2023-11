The HSBC BWF World Tour Finals will continue to be the richest badminton tournament in the world, with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) committing $11.5 million in prize money over the next four years.

HSBC BWF World Tour Finals Prize Money:

2023: $2.5 million

2024: $2.5 million

2025: $3.0 million

2026: $3.5 million

The HSBC BWF World Tour Finals significantly increase their prize money, continuing their growth in the same progression as when they started. The approved increase in financial support for the upcoming years involves a rise of half a million dollars annually.

Thomas Lund, Secretary-General of the BWF, mentioned that the injection of prize money is a significant boost for the entire badminton community. "We are pleased to confirm $11.5 million over the next four years for what is already our grand finale of the HSBC BWF World Tour," said Lund.

The HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2023 will be played at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium from 13-17 December, featuring the top 8 qualifiers from the HSBC Race To Finals rankings, to be confirmed after the China Masters 2023.

On the other hand, the Macau Open (Super 300) will replace the New Zealand Open (Super 300) on the HSBC BWF World Tour calendar from 2024 to 2026. In March of this year, New Zealand relinquished its hosting rights, and BWF Secretary-General Thomas Lund stated that Macau was the obvious candidate to take the vacant hosting position.

"The Macau Open has been a mainstay on the tour since 2006, and we're excited to welcome them back in 2024," Lund added. The 2024 edition of the Macau Open will be played from 24-29 September, returning to the Finals after a five-year absence.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is the international governing body of the sport of badminton, recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). The BWF has its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with 200 Member Associations worldwide