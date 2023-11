The IOC has recommended National Olympic Committees to refrain from participating in the Friendship Games in Moscow. "The goal of the Friendship Games was never to conflict with the IOC or create a competition against the Olympic movement. The Friendship Games were conceived as a harmonious addition to the existing international calendar, and this is particularly important for Russian athletes," stated the Organizing Committee.

James MacLeod, Director of the Department of Relations with National Olympic Committees at the IOC, noted that this would violate recommendations regarding sanctions against Russian sports. “Given the increasing politicization of world sport, we urge all NOCs to exercise caution with respect to this initiative.”

"Any NOC participation in the World Friendship Games would not only go against the IOC Executive Board's recommendation of February 25, 2022, regarding international sports events held in Russia but would also run counter to the Olympic Movement's collective aim of preserving the independence and autonomy of sport," stated MacLeod in a statement disclosed by Inside the Games