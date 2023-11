27 countries are eligible according to the statutes of the World Boxing to participate in the 2023 World Boxing Inaugural Congress.

World Boxing continues its attempt to become the governing body of the sport, aiming to gather a larger number of Federations, taking advantage of the fact that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has not yet decided on the appeal filed by the International Boxing Association (IBA) regarding its exclusion from the Olympic movement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Currently, two more countries are waiting to be recognized as members and join the 27 that are already confirmed.

World Boxing, a new federative body that emerged amid the conflict between the IOC and the IBA with the intention of keeping the sport in the Olympic program in Los Angeles 2028, remains determined to gather the largest number of members. It seeks to take advantage of the ongoing review by CAS of IBA's appeal on the IOC's decision to exclude it from the movement and, in this period of indecision, gain supporters for the cause. It is worth noting that the IOC was responsible for organizing the entire qualifying process for Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

According to the Statutes of the World Boxing Federation, the following countries are eligible to participate in the 2023 World Boxing Inaugural Congress.



Argentina - Federación Argentina de Boxeo

Australia - Boxing Australia Limited

Brazil - Confederação Brasileira de Boxe

Canada - Boxing Canada

Czech Republic - Czech Boxing Association

Denmark - Danish Boxing Federation

England - England Boxing

Finland - Finnish Boxing Federation

French Polynesia - Federation du boxe de Polynesie Française

Germany - German Boxing Association

Great Britain - GB Boxing

Honduras - Federacion Hondurena de boxeo

Iceland - Iceland Boxing Federation

Jamaica - Jamaica Boxing Association

Mongolia - Mongolia Boxing Federation

Netherlands - Dutch Boxing Federation / Nederlandse Boksbond

New Zealand - Boxing New Zealand Inc

Nigeria - Nigeria Boxing Federation

Norway - Norwegian Boxing Federation

Panama - Federacíón de Boxeo Olímpico de Panamá

Philippines - Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines

Scotland - Boxing Scotland Boxing Ltd.

Suriname - Surinaamse Boksbond

Sweden - Swedish Boxing Federation

USA - USA Boxing

US Virgin Islands - US Virgin Islands Boxing

Wales - Welsh amateur Boxing Association





Note: Two National Federations are in the process of World Boxing Membership and can be added up to 6th November 2023, if the application is accepted. No other Federations are eligible.

It is obvious that we will have to wait for the decision of the CAS to know with certainty the direction in which this sport is heading and who will exercise supremacy and governance for the organization of events and their regulation.