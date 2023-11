Erdener has served as President of World Archery since 2005 and has been an IOC Member since 2008.

A medical professional, Erdener is the Chairman of the IOC Medical and Scientific Commission and is also a member of the WADA Executive Committee, a board member of the ITA, and Vice President of ASOIF. Since 2011, he has also shared the role of President of the National Olympic Committee of Turkey. Erdener faces a four-year term as the head of SportAccord and will be supported by his seven colleagues on the new Executive Committee, whose composition was confirmed during the General Assembly last Monday:

Ingmar De Vos (BEL) - ASOIF representative President of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI)

- ASOIF representative President of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Uğur Erdener (TUR) - ASOIF representative President of World Archery (WA)

- ASOIF representative President of World Archery (WA) Petra Sörling (SWE) - ASOIF representative President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF)

- ASOIF representative President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Einars Fogelis (LAT) - AIOWF representative President of the International Luge Federation (FIL)

- AIOWF representative President of the International Luge Federation (FIL) Beau Welling (USA) - AIOWF representative President of the World Curling Federation (WCF)

- AIOWF representative President of the World Curling Federation (WCF) Anna Arzhanova (RUS - SER) - ARISF representative President of the World Underwater Federation (CMAS)

- ARISF representative President of the World Underwater Federation (CMAS) Riccardo Fraccari (ITA ) - ARISF representative President of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC)

) - ARISF representative President of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Stefan Fox (GER) - AIMS Representative Secretary General of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA)

The General Assembly also ratified the new statutes under which SportAccord will operate, under the watchful eye and supervision and with the representation of international federations, as reflected in the new composition of the Executive Committee. Duties and responsibilities of each party and executive members will be distributed through the Executive Committee, the General Assembly, and the Secretariat.

Erdener: "I appreciate the trust of my colleagues and look forward to serving SportAccord as President for the next four years. I am grateful to my friend Ivo Ferriani for all the work he has done in transforming SportAccord over the last two years and also for the work accomplished by his colleagues on the Executive Committee, Ingmar De Vos, Francesco Ricci Bitti, and Luc Tardif."

Erdener succeeds Ivo Ferriani, President of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) and AIOWF, at the helm of SportAccord, who left the position content and satisfied: "As my term comes to an end, I have a sense of a mission accomplished, and I hand over the baton to Uğur Erdener. I offer my successor the very best wishes for building."

SportAccord is hosting the IF Forum 2023, which started on the 13th and concludes today, Tuesday, the 15th, at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, gathering hundreds of leaders, experts, and decision-makers from across the global sports movement. Under the theme 'Sport (R)evolution,' the IF Forum covers topics including the use of new technology to build fan engagement and optimize the monetization of IF assets, the strategies that have succeeded in revolutionizing women’s sport, climate action, and other topics that are transforming the environment in which IFs work.