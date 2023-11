France denounces a smear campaign against the Paris Olympics from Azerbaijan

France revealed a disinformation campaign launched from Azerbaijan that, through fake websites and social media, sought to discredit the country's reputation to host the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to a report from France's external digital interference fighting body, the campaign was launched in late July with calls to boycott the Paris Games.

Using images of the riots that occurred in France in late June and early July, various websites based in Azerbaijan, backed by fake social media profiles, tried to create an image of France's incapacity to organize the Games.

Foreign digital interference fighting services believe it was a targeted attack against France coordinated from Azerbaijan, although they have not been able to establish a link with the authorities of that country.

The only connection is that the origin of the dissemination is the social media profile of Muxtar Nagiyev, a regional leader of the president's party, Ilham Aliyev.

The incident occurs at a time of diplomatic tension between Paris and Baku due to the border conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

For France, there is no doubt that this is foreign interference because the information was transmitted through empty accounts, with false or non-existent content, linking street riots to the organization of the Games, and because it aimed to destabilize the event, which goes against France's interests.

A woman poses in front of the Olympic Rings at the Hotel De Ville in Paris, the city that will host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. ©Getty Images

Initially, the information was spread by different profiles on social media. French services detected 91 accounts that, between July 26 and 27, made 1,600 posts with photos calling for the boycott of the Games.

Later, a 39-second video was circulated linking the riots to the Games to create the belief that France was incapable of organizing them.

Finally, they identified a series of websites that spread news from other media and echoed these pieces of information, giving them credibility.

France will contact the leaders of social media platforms to inform them of the falsehood of these accounts and has also informed the Azerbaijani authorities through regular diplomatic channels.

Neither the Azeri government nor the presidential party were immediately available for comment.

The report highlights that although most of the posts were in French, there were also articles in English and Spanish.

Paris believes that this attempt at interference has not had a significant impact, but it believes that if done more massively and repeatedly, it could.

Since the beginning of the year, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs' disinformation fighting services have detected about ten attacks against the Paris Games, which have had little impact.