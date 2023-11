Veteran Marguerite Christophers, after 25 years of para-sport classification, was awarded the IPC Classification Recognition Award, a global accolade in recognition of her significant contributions to para-sports.





The award is particularly poignant as it coincides with Christophers' retirement after 14 years with Paralympics New Zealand and 25 in the Paralympic sports arena. Her primary role involved serving as a para-sports classifier, assigning eligible athletes to sport classes to ensure that the impact of disability is minimized.





Hailing from Wellington, Christophers received the IPC Classification Recognition Award at the IPC Annual Classification Meeting. The award acknowledges Christophers' contribution to the development of classification within the Paralympic Movement, paying tribute to her dedication to classification in Paralympics New Zealand and World Triathlon.

Upon receiving the accolade, Christophers said, "I feel incredibly honored and privileged to receive this award. I am very proud of the decades of work that this award recognizes. We are fortunate in New Zealand to have an excellent Classification Program that is respected and credible within the global Paralympic Movement."





The honoree, who began her career in Occupational Therapy, later worked as an elite representative in long-distance races and triathlons, eventually becoming a global expert in para-sport classification, finished her speech with a message: "Be passionate. Listen, especially to the athletes. I am always grateful. Sport unites, rejuvenates, and allows us to express the potential that each of us has"