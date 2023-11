The 2024 Open Water Swimming World Cup season kicks off in the waters of Soma Bay, Egypt, home to the successful 2023 Open Water Swimming World Cup as part of the Egypt Aquatics Festival. The second stop will be Golfo Aranci, Italy, a coastal town renowned for its warm Sardinian hospitality. "Sardinia is like a second home for many of us who compete in open water swimming. It's always a joy to race there," said German swimmer Leonie Beck.

A week after Golfo Aranci, the tour makes another stop around the port city of Setúbal, Portugal. The Sado Estuary Nature Reserve has successfully hosted multiple FINA open water events, including the Olympic Marathon Swim Qualifier events in 2012, 2016, and 2021, the Marathon Swim World Series 2022, and the FINA Open Water Swimming World Cup 2023. "Open water swimming is a big part of our culture, and we are always happy to welcome friends from around the world to compete," said Portuguese swimmer Tiago Campos.

The fourth stop of the FINA 2024 Open Water Swimming World Cup will see athletes heading east for the 13th open water event in Hong Kong, a city that seamlessly blends vibrant culture with stunning natural beauty. The final stop will be in Eilat, with further details to be confirmed at a later date. "Every stop of the FINA 2024 Open Water Swimming World Cup provides something extraordinary, from the crystal-clear waters of Soma Bay to the Hong Kong skyline," said FINA President Captain Husain Al-Musallam. "Next year promises to be a really special one for open water swimming."