The North Sea and Ringkøbing Fjord attract the world's best surfers throughout the year, and in September 2024, their waters will host the IFCA 2024 Slalom Windsurfing World Championship Grand Slam. The coastal town of Hvide Sande will be the chosen venue for participants to vie for the continental title by riding its waves

The event organizer, Waterz Katrine Kock Frandsen, assure us that spirits and efforts will soar: "We are incredibly proud to bring such a major international surf competition to Hvide Sande. It shows what we can achieve when we work together to establish the West Coast as one of the best surf spots in the world. It's the first time in the last twenty years that the world championship will determine eight titles, so it will be extensive, and we are very excited," said the event organizer.

Waterz, supported by Sport Event Denmark, Ringkøbing-Skjern Municipality, and Esmark Holiday Home Rentals, was awarded the IFCA 2024 Slalom Windsurfing World Championship Grand Slam. Between 350 and 450 participants from about 25 countries are expected to attend the event, which in previous years has been held on the coasts of Italy, France, and Greece.

The World Championship will coincide with an annual festival in the same Danish town, which also includes a competition that brings together elite and amateur surfers. "We have a longstanding partnership with WATERZ in Hvide Sande. The concept of a water sports festival with various activities, including an international championship, fits perfectly with our desire to unite people around a passion for sport and major sporting moments," added Lars Lundov, CEO of Sport Event Denmark.

Hvide Sande has hosted major surfing competitions before. In recent years, it has seen the European SUP Championship and the GWA Wing Foil World Cup, and these events have had a positive impact on the local area, according to the mayor of the municipality.