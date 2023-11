Canadian players Marina Stakusic and Leylah Fernandez defeated Italians Martina Trevisan (7-5/6-3) and Jasmine Paolini (6-2/6-3) to clinch the Billie Jean King Cup with a 2-0 victory in the final held at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville (Spain).

Youngster Marina Stakusic, at just 18 years old with minor ITF titles despite a remarkable 300-place ascent in the rankings to 265th, achieved the biggest win of her career against Trevisan (43rd) with a score of 7-5 and 6-3. This set the stage for Canada's first-ever title in the history of the competition.





Later, her compatriot Leylah Fernandez secured victory with a convincing 6-2 and 6-3 against Italian Jasmine Paolini, thus capping off a perfect week in the Andalusian capital. Canada reaffirms its emergence in this sport with a young team that promises a more than promising future.





This marks the first title for the North Americans in such competitions, making them the thirteenth country to lift the coveted trophy. On the Italian side, the defeat denied them their sixth championship.