The fourth world championship organized by the International Canoe Federation (ICF) in Pattaya, Thailand, is about to begin. The much-anticipated day is Wednesday the 15th, when the world's best Stand Up Paddle practitioners will be present on this beach, 150 km south of Bangkok.





Over five days of competition, the most significant Canoeing event of the year will unfold: a comprehensive program of events for elite, masters, and junior racers, including sprint races, technique, long-distance, and inflatables, will take place on the beautiful Thai beaches.





The second World Championship in Asia will feature world champions from previous editions among its competitors, including Americans Connor Baxter and Fiona Wylde, the French duo Noic Garioud and Titouan Puyo, Hungary's Daniel Hasulyo, Australia's Michael Booth, and Spaniards Esperanza Barreras and Susak Molinero.





As is customary in all world championships, several Olympic athletes will be present in Southeast Asia, including Australia's Martin Marinov, Canada's Tommy Buday, and Thailand's Hermann Husslein, bringing their Olympic experience to the international SUP races.





Competition Format:

Wednesday will kick off with the initial rounds of sprint races, while gold medals will be decided on Thursday.

Friday will see long-distance races for all age divisions, with inflatable races held on Friday evening.





For Saturday and Sunday, technical races are scheduled, with preliminary rounds set for Saturday and finals on Sunday, marking the conclusion of the fourth Canoe World championship.